Photos: Emotions run high as Supreme Court reverses Roe vs. Wade

In a historic reversal, the Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision and ruled states may again outlaw abortion.

The court’s conservative majority said the Constitution does not protect the rights of women to choose abortion and instead leaves these decisions in the hands of state lawmakers.

The 5-4 ruling marks the most significant curtailing of an established right in the court’s history.

Abortion-rights activists react to the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which overturned the landmark abortion Roe v. Wade case, in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

The court’s decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health overturns the 50-year-old Roe vs. Wade ruling and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

A celebration erupts outside the Supreme Court after a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision. (Steve Helber / Associated Press)

An abortion-rights activist wears tape reading “second class citizen” on her mouth as she protests outside the Supreme Court in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press)

Antiabortion activists celebrate outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery / AFP/Getty Images)