At least 40 people reportedly believed to be migrants found dead in Texas tractor-trailer

At least 40 people were found dead in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio on Monday, according to authorities.

An official in Texas, who spoke with The Times on the condition their name be withheld, confirmed that the bodies of at least 40 people were found inside the big rig.

Sixteen people were taken to hospitals, the Texas Tribune reported.

The discovery was made in the area of Cassin Drive and Quintana Road near the southwestern edge of the city, the Tribune reported, citing an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Investigators believe the people were migrants.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.