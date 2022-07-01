Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

22-year-old woman missing after falling off jet ski in Lake Mead

Side-by-side security camera images of a woman identified only as Lily
A woman identified only as Lily is missing after she and a man fell off a jet ski in Lake Mead on Thursday morning.
(National Park Service)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

A 22-year-old woman is missing after she and a man fell off a jet ski in Lake Mead this week, parks officials said.

About 6:15 a.m. Thursday, the National Park Service was alerted that two people had fallen into the lake near Boulder Islands.

Neither was wearing a life jacket, the park service said.

Park rangers and search and rescue teams from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department found the man Thursday.

Scenes around Lake Mead as persistent drought drives water levels to their lowest point in history.

Climate & Environment

‘It’s such a strange thing to see’: Photos show Lake Mead on the verge of becoming a ‘dead pool’

As Lake Mead shrinks after almost two decades of severe drought, accumulated items on the lakebed are being exposed.

The woman was still missing Friday and “has not been seen since going into the water,” the park service said.

She was identified only as Lily, a resident of Boulder City, Nev.

Advertisement

Lily was described as 5 feet 2 and 110 to 120 pounds, with brown hair that had been dyed red. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants and a white shirt, and she has a tattoo of a captain’s wheel on her left forearm.

Rangers and special agents with the park service’s investigative services branch are investigating.

World & Nation
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement