Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

2 killed and many injured in shooting at Indiana mall, police say

Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind.
Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall in 2020. Police say two people were killed in a shooting July 17 at the mall in Greenwood, Ind.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Associated Press
Share
GREENWOOD, Ind. — 

Two people were killed in a shooting Sunday evening at a mall in Greenwood, Ind., and others were taken to hospitals with injuries, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. to Greenwood Park Mall, where gunshots were reportedly fired in the food court, Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said at a news conference.

There is no active threat to the area, and police have at least one suspect, he said.

Authorities are searching the mall for other possible victims. Bailey said he believes the shooting was contained to the food court.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,” Bailey said.

He did not immediately know if the suspect was shot.

Bailey said police will provide more details Sunday night.

Uvalde, Texas May 26, 2022- A mourner places flowers at a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two teachers died when a gunman opened fire in a classroom Tuesday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

California

You may feel secondary trauma from all the coverage of mass shootings. Therapists discuss ways to cope

By consuming news of each mass shooting, we are experiencing what experts call secondary and collective trauma. And as our body is sending us signals, experts suggest that we start to pay attention.

Advertisement

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement