Pelosi kicks off Asia tour in Singapore, keeps mum on possible stop in Taiwan

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held talks with officials in Singapore on Monday at the start of her Asian tour,

as questions swirled over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing.

Pelosi (D-San Francisco) met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, President Halimah Yacob and other Cabinet members, the Foreign Ministry said.

Lee welcomed a U.S. commitment to strong engagement with the region, and the two sides discussed ways to deepen U.S. economic engagement through initiatives such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the ministry said in a statement.

Lee and Pelosi also discussed the war in Ukraine, tensions surrounding Taiwan and mainland China, and climate change, the ministry said. Lee “highlighted the importance of stable U.S.-China relations for regional peace and security,” the statement added, in an apparent allusion to reports that Pelosi may visit Taiwan.

In a statement over the weekend, Pelosi said she would also visit Malaysia, South Korea and Japan to discuss trade, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, security and “democratic governance.”

Advertisement

She didn’t confirm news reports that she might visit Taiwan, which is claimed by Beijing as its own territory. Chinese President Xi Jinping warned against meddling in Beijing’s dealings with the island in a phone call last week with President Biden.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian reiterated the warning Monday, saying that “there will be serious consequences if she insists on making the visit.”

He did not spell out any specific consequences. “We are fully prepared for any eventuality,” he said. “The People’s Liberation Army will never sit by idly. China will take strong and resolute measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Pelosi was to attend a cocktail reception later Monday with the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore. There is no media access to her visit, which has been kept under tight wraps.

She is scheduled to be in Malaysia on Tuesday. A Parliament official, who was not authorized to speak to the media and declined to be identified by name, said Pelosi would call on Malaysian lower house Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun. No further details were immediately available.

On Thursday, Pelosi is to meet with South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin Pyo in Seoul for talks on security in the Indo-Pacific region, economic cooperation and the climate crisis, Kim’s office said in a statement.

Kim’s office declined to provide further details about Pelosi’s itinerary, including when she would arrive in South Korea and how long she would stay.

Pelosi’s schedule for Wednesday remains unclear. There were no details on when she would head to Japan.

Beijing sees official American contact with Taiwan as encouragement to the self-governing island to make its decades-old de facto independence permanent, a step U.S. leaders say they don’t support. Pelosi, head of one of three branches of the U.S. government, would be the highest-ranking elected American official to visit Taiwan since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997.

Newsletter News Alerts Get breaking news, investigations, analysis and more signature journalism from the Los Angeles Times in your inbox. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

The Biden administration has tried to assure Beijing that there was no reason to “come to blows” and that, if such a visit occurred, it would signal no change in U.S. policy.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 after the Communists won a civil war on the mainland. Both sides say they together form one country but disagree over which government is entitled to national leadership. They have no official relations but are linked by billions of dollars in trade and investment.

The U.S. switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, but maintains informal relations with the island. Washington is obligated by federal law to see that Taiwan has the means to defend itself.

Washington’s “one-China policy” says it takes no position on the status of the two sides but wants their dispute resolved peacefully. Beijing promotes an alternative “one-China principle” that says they are one country and the Communist Party is its leader.

A visit to Taiwan would be a career capstone for Pelosi, who increasingly uses her position in Congress to act as a U.S. emissary on the global stage. She has long challenged China on human rights and wanted to visit Taiwan earlier this year.

Pelosi is leading a delegation of several congressional representatives, including Californian Mark Takano (D-Riverside), chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.