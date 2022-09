Liz Truss officially becomes Britain’s new prime minister, succeeding Boris Johnson

Liz Truss became Britain’s prime minister Tuesday, succeeding Boris Johnson amid increasing pressure to curb soaring prices, ease labor unrest and fix a healthcare system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages.

At the top of Truss’ inbox as premier is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels, shutter businesses and leave the nation’s poorest people shivering in icy homes this winter.

Truss, who refused to spell out her energy strategy during the two-month campaign to replace Johnson as leader of the ruling Conservative Party and therefore as prime minister, now plans to cap energy bills at a cost to taxpayers of as much as 100 billion pounds ($116 billion), British news media reported Tuesday. She is expected to unveil her plan Thursday.

“She’s making promises for that, as she says she’s going to deliver, deliver, deliver,” Rebecca Macdougal, 55, who works in law enforcement, said outside the Houses of Parliament. “But we will see in, hopefully, the next few weeks, there’ll be some announcements which will help the normal working person.”

Truss took office Tuesday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, when Queen Elizabeth II formally asked her to form a new government in a carefully choreographed ceremony dictated by centuries of tradition. Johnson, who announced his intention to step down two months ago, formally resigned during his own audience with the queen a short time earlier.

Advertisement

It was the first time in the queen’s 70-year reign that the handover of power took place at Balmoral instead of Buckingham Palace in London. The ceremony was moved to Scotland to provide certainty about the schedule because the 96-year-old monarch has experienced problems getting around that have forced palace officials to make decisions about her travel on a day-to-day basis.

Truss, 47, took office a day after the Conservative Party chose her as its leader, concluding an election in which the party’s 172,000 dues-paying members were the only voters. Truss became prime minister without the need for a general election because the Conservatives still have a majority in the House of Commons.

But as a prime minister selected by less than 0.5% of British adults, Truss is under pressure to show quick results.

Ed Davey, leader of the opposition Liberal Democrats, called Tuesday for an early election in October.

“I’ve listened to Liz Truss during the Tory leadership [campaign], and I was looking for a plan to help people with their skyrocketing energy bills, with the NHS [National Health Service] crisis and so on, and I heard no plan at all,” he told the BBC.

World & Nation Photos: Before the resignation, the colorful reign of Britain’s Boris Johnson LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday amid a mass revolt by top members of his government, marking an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics.

“Given people are really worried, given people are losing sleep over their energy bills, businesses aren’t investing because of the crisis, I think that’s really wrong,” Davey said.

Johnson took note of the strains facing Britain as he left the prime minister’s official residence at No. 10 Downing Street for the last time, saying his policies had left the government with the economic strength to help people weather the energy crisis.

While many observers expect Johnson to attempt a political comeback, he backed Truss and compared himself to Cincinnatus, the Roman dictator who relinquished power and returned to his farm to live in peace.

“Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plow,” he said. “And I will be offering this government nothing but the most fervent support.”