Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Global leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as world mourns her death

People gather outside Buckingham Palace after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 8.
Tourists and well wishers gather near the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Thursday.
(Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images )
By Tracy WilkinsonStaff Writer 
Share
WASHINGTON — 

A world that for the most part knew no other British monarch expressed deep sadness Thursday at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and awe for the expanse of her reign and the historical transformation she guided.

Leaders, many of whom were not born when Elizabeth assumed the throne, mourned the loss for Britain and wondered what the new era will hold for a nation mired in rocky politics and unrest, above which the queen often stood as a calming, unifying force.

And citizens from former parts of the once-vast British Empire, including some who oppose the monarchy, paid homage to the queen.

In Washington, President Biden canceled a scheduled speech and praised Elizabeth as a “stateswoman of unmatched dignity” and “unwavering commitment to duty.”

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch,” Biden said in a statement. “She defined an era.

FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - JULY 05: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II meets dignitaries at the Kelpies on July 5, 2017 in Falkirk, Scotland. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visited the new section the Queen Elizabeth II Canal, built as part of the £43m Helix project which features the internationally-acclaimed, 30-metre-high Kelpies sculptures. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD **

Obituaries

Queen Elizabeth dies at 96, reigned longer than any other British monarch

Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign was so long that most of Britain’s 68 million people have known no other sovereign.
Advertisement

“She was the first British monarch to whom people all around the world could feel a personal and immediate connection,” he added, whether they heard her as a young princess speaking on the radio to children during World War II, gathered around their TV sets for her coronation or watched her Platinum Jubilee on their smartphones.

A tearful Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, choked up as he said that it was with deep sadness that he saluted her “wisdom, compassion and warmth.”

The new British prime minister, Liz Truss, on her third day on the job, stepped to a podium at 10 Downing Street and solemnly lionized the queen as the “rock upon which Great Britain is built.”

The government of Australia, where anti-monarchy sentiment runs high, said the people of Britain “will feel they have lost part of what makes their nation whole.”

“This is a loss we all feel, for few have known a world without Queen Elizabeth II,” the statement said. “In her seven remarkable decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a rare and reassuring constant amidst rapid change. Through the noise and tumult of the years, she embodied and exhibited a timeless decency and an enduring calm.”

World & NationPolitics
Tracy Wilkinson

Tracy Wilkinson covers foreign affairs from the Los Angeles Times’ Washington, D.C., bureau.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement