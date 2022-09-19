The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Live updates from London and beyond

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, who died Sept. 8 at 96, is set for 11 a.m. local time (3 a.m. Pacific) Monday at Westminster Abbey, site of the coronation and burial of English and British monarchs for nearly 1,000 years. As The Times reported Friday, it is the nation’s largest-ever security operation. It is also expected to draw a global television audience; here’s a network-by-network guide to watching the service live in the U.S.

From the place of her death, Scotland’s Balmoral Castle, the U.K.'s longest-reigning sovereign has transited over the last 11 days through Edinburgh and London to Buckingham Palace and thence to the Houses of Parliament, where her casket has lain in state since Wednesday, attracting hundreds of thousands of mourners.

After the service, Elizabeth will be transferred to Windsor Castle and interred in the royal vault with her sister, Princess Margaret; mother, Queen Elizabeth; and father, King George VI.

Follow along throughout the morning for live updates from around the globe: Nabih Bulos, Marcus Yam, Henry Chu and Christina Boyle reporting from London along with Eli Stokols, traveling with President Biden; Parth N.M. reporting from Mumbai; and Meredith Blake and Mary McNamara, following the television coverage from New York and Los Angeles, respectively.

1:47 a.m. A commentator introduces the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines, then adds that it takes some getting used to saying “‘His Majesty’ when we have been saying ‘Her Majesty’ for so long.” First lump-in-throat moment. Also, after 70 years of “Queen,” “King” just doesn’t seem to have the same royal ring to it. —MM

1:44 a.m. Westminster Abbey attracts thousands of tourists every year but is of course primarily a place of Christian worship, with a history dating back more than 1,000 years.

It’s neither a cathedral with a bishop nor a regular parish church with a vicar. It’s known as a “royal peculiar,” is run by a dean and is answerable to the British monarch, now King Charles III.

The abbey’s formal name is the Collegiate Church of St. Peter, Westminster. Why “Westminster”? To distinguish this new “west minster” (church) from London’s “east minster,” St. Paul’s Cathedral, whose own history is entwined with the monarchy, including the wedding of then-Prince Charles to Lady Diana Spencer in 1981. —HC

1:37 a.m. Tuned in to coverage of the queen’s funeral at 1 a.m. to images of people taking their seats in Westminster Abbey and BBC anchor Huw Edwards explaining that the 96 tenor bell tolls from Big Ben will soon mark the years of Elizabeth II’s life. Not surprisingly, the coverage quotes John Donne: “Ask not for whom the bell tolls, / It tolls for thee.” A few minutes later, the camera follows Garrison Sgt. Andrew Stokes, who oversaw all of the day’s events, making his solitary way down the Mall, which is lined with British flags. Big Ben begins to echo in the solemn silence. —MM

1:33 a.m. Like President Biden, Indian President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday attended the reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace and visited Westminster Hall, where the body of Queen Elizabeth was placed. She offered her tributes and signed the condolence book. President Murmu is India’s first ever tribal president. She hails from a remote tribal district from the state of Orissa. —PMN

Funeral programs at Westminster Abbey. (Phil Noble / Associated Press)

1:10 a.m. Hours before the funeral was set to begin, the formal lying-in-state of the queen’s coffin ended at 6:30 a.m. local time, after hundreds of thousands of mourners filed past over more than four days.

The line, which snaked alongside the Thames, stretched as long as five miles at times, recalling the famous description by a Daily Mail journalist of the crowds that queued to pay respects to Winston Churchill’s casket in 1965: “Two rivers run silently through London tonight and one is made of people.”

By 8 a.m., when the doors of Westminster Abbey were opened for attendees to begin arriving, thousands of people were already thronging nearby streets to watch the coffin’s procession after the service from the abbey to Windsor, where the queen will be buried alongside her husband, Prince Philip. —HC

1:00 a.m. President Biden was among the world leaders who paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday afternoon as she lay in state at London’s Westminster Hall.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden viewed the queen’s coffin from an elevated platform so as not to interrupt the seemingly endless line of people passing through after spending hours in line. He made a sign of the cross and put his hand on his heart as he paid his respects.

Moments later, after signing an official condolence book, Biden made brief comments about the queen, lauding her as a genuine person who reminded him of his own mother, describing her as “decent, honorable, and all about service.”

“To all the people of England, all the people of the United Kingdom, our hearts go out to you,” Biden went on. “And you were fortunate to have had her for 70 years. We all were. The world is better for her.”

Biden, who later attended a private reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III, is among the leaders from nearly 200 countries who flew to London for Monday’s funeral.

He plans to return to Washington Monday afternoon, departing immediately after the funeral. Biden’s first meeting with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss was put off until later in the week, when both leaders will be in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly. —ES

The hearse bearing Queen Elizabeth II travels along a procession route towards Westminster, in London, on Wednesday. (Marcus Yam/Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

