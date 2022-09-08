Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: A look back
Queen Elizabeth II, who wasn’t expected to ascend to the throne when she was born but went on to become the longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch in British history, has died. She was 96.
Her death ended a remarkable 70-year rule — so long that most of Britain’s 68 million people have known no other sovereign.