Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: A look back

Little Princess Elizabeth, left, is shown in 1927. The picture was made as the baby princess was taken for a ride in the grounds of Windsor Castle, she is seen with her cousin, the honourable Gerald Lascelles, right, son of Princess Royal.
(AP)
Britain's Princess Elizabeth, later to become Queen Elizabeth II, is introduced by her mother, the Duchess of York, to disabled soldiers at an exhibition of their work in London, May 16, 1933.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Britian's Princess Elizabeth, left, while wedding photographs are taken of the Duke of Kent and his wife Princess Marina of Greece in Buckingham Palace, London, Nov. 29, 1934. From left to right standing, King George V, Princess Nicholas of Greece, Princess Marina, the Duke of Kent, Queen Mary and Prince Nicholas of Greece. Seated front right is Lady Mary Cambridge.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Princess Elizabeth and her younger sister, Princess Margaret, are shown in 1937 with their parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.
(Associated Press)
Britain's King George V and Queen Mary, with Princess Margaret, just visible over balcony, and Princess Elizabeth waving, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, May 6, 1935. The Royal family had just returned from a Jubilee Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral.
(AP)
Princess Elizabeth is seen in the Duchess's box at the "Dick Whittington" pantomime at the Lyceum Theater, Feb. 6, 1935. Princess Elizabeth and her little sister Princess Margaret Rose went with their mother Elizabeth, the Duchess of York, to the pantomime.
(AP)
Miss Zoe DErlanger, Princess Margaret, Master of Carnegie, Princess Elizabeth, Hon. Mary Anna Stunt, and Master Wolrige Gordon, attend the sixth birthday party of the Master of Carnegie at Elseor House, Sept. 23, 1935, London, England.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Britain's Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, and her companion Shaun Plunket take the penguins for a walk at London Zoo in 1938.
(Associated Press)
In her first radio broadcast, 14-year-old Princess Elizabeth, right, said that England's children at home were full of cheerfulness and courage. She is shown with her younger sister, Princess Margaret Rose, before the broadcast, in London on Oct. 13, 1940.
(AP)
Queen Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth, and Princess Margaret, left to right, pose with officers of the Grenadier Guards on May 19, 1942. Princess Elizabeth reviewed the regiment at Windsor Castle on her "official" 16th birthday.
(Associated Press)
Princess Elizabeth, from left, Queen Elizabeth, King George VI and Princess Margaret stand on a balcony in Buckingham Palace, London on May 8, 1945 and wave to Londoners celebrating the official announcement of Germany's unconditional surrender.
(Clipper Mail / Associated Press)
Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh, far left, kneel before the altar as they are blessed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Geoffrey Fisher, following their wedding service in Westminster Abbey in London on Nov. 20, 1947. Holding the bridal train are Prince Michael of Kent and Prince William of Gloucester, and directly behind them is Princess Margaret, the bride's sister. Sitting in the front row, from right, are King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary.
(Associated Press)
Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh, center, pose with royal guests at Buckingham Palace after their wedding on Nov. 20, 1947.
(Associated Press)
Princess Elizabeth and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, wave to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding on Nov. 20, 1947. With them are King George VI, from left, Princess Margaret, Lady Mary Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth and Elizabeth's grandmother Queen Mary.
(Associated Press)
Princess Elizabeth amuses her 8-month-old son, Prince Charles, by counting with the abacus on the side of his crib at Windlesham Moor, the summer residence of the princess and the Duke of Edinburgh.
(Associated Press)
Princess Elizabeth holds her daughter Princess Anne in Buckingham Palace on Oct. 21, 1950, when the 2-month-old princess was christened. Beside them are Queen Elizabeth, right, and Queen Mary.
(Associated Press)
Queen Elizabeth II, left, stands with grandmother Queen Mary, center, and her mother, Queen Elizabeth, at the entrance to London's Westminster Hall as her father's coffin arrives to lie in state on Feb. 11, 1952. Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne Feb. 6, upon the death of her father, King George VI.
(Ron Case / Associated Press)
Queen Elizabeth II wears the imperial crown and carries the orb and scepter with cross as she leaves Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953, at the end of her coronation ceremony. She had ascended the throne on Feb. 6 on her father's death. She became the first woman since Queen Victoria to rule Britain.
(Associated Press)
Queen Elizabeth II plays with Prince Charles, left, and Princess Anne at Balmoral Castle on May 1, 1952.
(Associated Press)
Queen Elizabeth II, with Prince Charles and Princess Anne, arranges wares at a sale at Abergeldie Castle in Scotland on Aug. 20, 1955.
(Associated Press)
Queen Elizabeth walks with Princess Anne and pushes Prince Andrew in a perambulator on the grounds of Balmoral Castle, her Scottish home, on Sept. 13, 1960.
(Associated Press)
Queen Elizabeth II, center, hosts President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy at Buckingham Palace in London on June 5, 1961.
(Associated Press)
Queen Elizabeth II stands at the right as her son Prince Charles kisses his bride, Lady Diana Spencer, the new Princess of Wales, at Buckingham Palace after their wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral on July 29, 1981.
(Associated Press)
Queen Mother, left to right, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Prince Harry and the Prince and Princess of Wales after the christening ceremony of Prince Harry in London on Dec. 21, 1984.
(AP)
Queen Elizabeth laughs after her hands became stuck together after shaking hands with the winner of the caber toss, who warned the queen of the resin in his hands, at the Braemar Highland Games. Prince Charles and Princess Diana, who married Charles in 1981, stand with the queen.
(Ron Bell / Associated Press)
Queen Elizabeth, center, is flanked by Prince Philip, the queen mother and other members of the royal family for a celebration of her official birthday, on June 4, 1997. The queen was actually born April 21, 1926, but the official celebration is traditionally held in June.
(David Thomson / Associated Press)
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh greet crowds on the grounds of Windsor Castle June 2, 2002 after attending a Golden Jubilee service at St George's Chapel.
(FIONA HANSON / AFP)
Queen Elizabeth speaks with her son Prince Charles after the church blessing of his marriage to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, on Apr. 9, 2005.
(Alastair Grant / Associated Press)
Prince Charles, right, kisses the hand of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at a Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace in London on June 4, 2012.
(LEON NEAL / AFP/Getty Images)
Prince William, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, right, holds his son Prince George as his dad Prince Charles and wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, look on and brother Prince Harry is partially hidden during a public appearance at Buckingham Palace in London on June 13, 2015.
(Tim Ireland / Associated Press)
A local youth takes a selfie photograph in front of Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to St George's indoor market on June 24, 2014 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
(PETER MACDIARMID / AFP/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd as she walks across the Pariser Platz near Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate on her way to leave Berlin on June 26, 2015.
(ADAM BERRY / AFP/Getty Images)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, 89, looks on as new mum Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, wife of the queen's grandson Prince William, pushes Princess Charlotte in a pram as they leave the princess' christening at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, on July 5, 2015.
(Matt Dunham / Associated Press)
The reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, with the three direct heirs to the throne, Prince Charles, left, Prince William, right, and young Prince George, in the summer of 2015 in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace in London.
(Ranald Mackechnie / Royal Mail)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II , right, talks to a member of the Royal Guard as she officially opens the new Bandstand at Alexandra Gardens, a day ahead of her 90th birthday, in Windsor, England April 20, 2016.
(Arthur Edwards / AP)
By Times staff
Queen Elizabeth II, who wasn’t expected to ascend to the throne when she was born but went on to become the longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch in British history, has died. She was 96.

Her death ended a remarkable 70-year rule — so long that most of Britain’s 68 million people have known no other sovereign.

