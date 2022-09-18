Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Pelosi and other U.S. lawmakers visit Armenia as cease-fire holds

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is welcomed by an Armenian official upon her arrival in Yerevan on Saturday.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is welcomed by Alen Simonyan, head of the Armenian National Assembly, upon her arrival in Yerevan on Saturday.
(Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
YEREVAN, Armenia — 

A U.S. congressional delegation headed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived Saturday in Armenia, where a cease-fire has held for three days after an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan that killed more than 200 troops from both sides.

The U.S. Embassy said the visit will include a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

On Friday, Pelosi told reporters in Berlin that the trip “is all about human rights and the respecting the dignity and worth of every person.”

Advertisement

Other members of the U.S. delegation include Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.), chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and congresswomen Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough) and Anna Eshoo (D-Menlo Park).

A cease-fire took effect on Wednesday evening following two days of heavy fighting that marked the largest outbreak of hostilities in nearly two years.

Armenia and Azerbaijan traded blame for the shelling, with Armenian authorities accusing Baku of unprovoked aggression and Azerbaijani officials saying their country was responding to Armenian attacks.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17, 2022 - - Over a hundred demonstrators, with the Armenian Youth Federation, take over an intersection on Wilshire Blvd. to protest Azerbaijan's military action along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in front of the Azerbaijani Consulate General's office in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 17, 2022. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

Local Armenians protest U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan’s military forces

People supporting Armenia demonstrated outside the Azerbaijani Consulate in L.A.

Pashinyan said at least 135 Armenian troops were killed in the fighting. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Friday it had lost 77.

The two ex-Soviet countries have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

During a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan reclaimed broad swaths of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories held by Armenian forces. More than 6,700 people died in the fighting, which ended with a Russia-brokered peace agreement. Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement