World & Nation

Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II inside Westminster Abbey in London.
(JACK HILL/POOL/AFP/Getty Images)
Share
By Times Photography Wire Services
Share

Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

A day packed with events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her flag-draped coffin. Many had waited for hours in line, including through cold nights, to attend the lying-in-state in an outpouring of collective grief and respect.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives for her state funeral Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives for her state funeral Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.
(BEN STANSALL / POOL/AFP/Getty Images)
Guards carry Queen Elizabeth II's coffin.
Members of the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, carry Elizabeth II’s coffin.
(Marco Bertorello / Pool Photo)
Advertisement

Flags line the way as a procession marches through London.
Police and military personnel escort the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in London.
(Vadim Ghirda / Associated Press)
People observe two minutes of silence.
People observe two minutes of silence on the day of the State Funeral Service of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.
(Alkis Konstantinidis/Associated Press)
Troops and guards are amassed outside Westminster Abbey.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves Westminster Abbey after the funeral.
(Petr David Josek / Associated Press)
Royal family follow behind the coffin.
King Charles III, the queen consort, Camilla, and Princess Anne are among those following the coffin out of Westminster Abbey. A note from Charles sits in the floral arrangement on top.
(Danny Lawson / Pool Photo)
Service members surround Queen Elizabeth II's coffin.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is brought into Westminster Abbey for her funeral.
(Bernat Armangue / Pool photo via Associated Press)
A girl holds a balloon with the queen's photo and a Union Jack flag.
A girl holds a special balloon for the occasion as crowds in Hyde Park watch the funeral on giant screens.
(Lewis Joly / Associated Press)
Advertisement

A crowd of students fills a room to watch a TV.
Students watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Gordonstoun School, Moray, where King Charles III once boarded.
(Paul Campbell / Getty Images)
Prince Charlotte and Prince George ride in a car with the queen consort, Camilla.
Britain’s Prince Charlotte rides to the funeral next to her brother Prince George, in a car with Camilla, the queen consort.
(Andreea Alexandru / Associated Press)
A woman in a crowded park holds a teacup and wipes her eyes.
A mourner reacts while watching the queen’s funeral on large screens in Hyde Park.
(Lewis Joly / Associated Press)
A wide view of the queen's coffin being escorted by troops.
Members of the armed forces march during the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II in London.
(Rupert Frere / Associated Press)
A motorcade drives on the Mall in London.
King Charles III’s motorcade is driven along the Mall ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
(Zac Goodwin / Pool Photo)
Members of the Royal Navy stand underneath row of phtoographers.
Members of the Royal Navy stand outside the Westminster Abbey on the day of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral.
(Hannah Mckay/Pool Photo via AP)

World & Nation
Times Photography Wire Services

The Los Angeles Times contracts with national and international photography services to bring readers the best and latest news images available.

More From the Los Angeles Times