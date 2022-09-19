Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.
A day packed with events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her flag-draped coffin. Many had waited for hours in line, including through cold nights, to attend the lying-in-state in an outpouring of collective grief and respect.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives for her state funeral Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.
(BEN STANSALL / POOL/AFP/Getty Images)
Members of the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, carry Elizabeth II’s coffin.
(Marco Bertorello / Pool Photo)
Police and military personnel escort the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in London.
(Vadim Ghirda / Associated Press)
People observe two minutes of silence on the day of the State Funeral Service of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.
(Alkis Konstantinidis/Associated Press)
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves Westminster Abbey after the funeral.
(Petr David Josek / Associated Press)
King Charles III, the queen consort, Camilla, and Princess Anne are among those following the coffin out of Westminster Abbey. A note from Charles sits in the floral arrangement on top.
(Danny Lawson / Pool Photo)
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is brought into Westminster Abbey for her funeral.
(Bernat Armangue / Pool photo via Associated Press)
A girl holds a special balloon for the occasion as crowds in Hyde Park watch the funeral on giant screens.
(Lewis Joly / Associated Press)
Students watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Gordonstoun School, Moray, where King Charles III once boarded.
(Paul Campbell / Getty Images)
Britain’s Prince Charlotte rides to the funeral next to her brother Prince George, in a car with Camilla, the queen consort.
(Andreea Alexandru / Associated Press)
A mourner reacts while watching the queen’s funeral on large screens in Hyde Park.
(Lewis Joly / Associated Press)
Members of the armed forces march during the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II in London.
(Rupert Frere / Associated Press)
King Charles III’s motorcade is driven along the Mall ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
(Zac Goodwin / Pool Photo)
Members of the Royal Navy stand outside the Westminster Abbey on the day of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral.
(Hannah Mckay/Pool Photo via AP)