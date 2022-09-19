Photos: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

A day packed with events in London and Windsor began early when the doors of 900-year-old Westminster Hall were closed to mourners after hundreds of thousands had filed in front of her flag-draped coffin. Many had waited for hours in line, including through cold nights, to attend the lying-in-state in an outpouring of collective grief and respect.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives for her state funeral Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.

(BEN STANSALL / POOL/AFP/Getty Images)

Members of the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, carry Elizabeth II’s coffin. (Marco Bertorello / Pool Photo)

Police and military personnel escort the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey in London. (Vadim Ghirda / Associated Press)

People observe two minutes of silence on the day of the State Funeral Service of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. (Alkis Konstantinidis/Associated Press)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves Westminster Abbey after the funeral. (Petr David Josek / Associated Press)

King Charles III, the queen consort, Camilla, and Princess Anne are among those following the coffin out of Westminster Abbey. A note from Charles sits in the floral arrangement on top. (Danny Lawson / Pool Photo)

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is brought into Westminster Abbey for her funeral. (Bernat Armangue / Pool photo via Associated Press)

A girl holds a special balloon for the occasion as crowds in Hyde Park watch the funeral on giant screens. (Lewis Joly / Associated Press)

Students watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Gordonstoun School, Moray, where King Charles III once boarded. (Paul Campbell / Getty Images)

Britain’s Prince Charlotte rides to the funeral next to her brother Prince George, in a car with Camilla, the queen consort. (Andreea Alexandru / Associated Press)

A mourner reacts while watching the queen’s funeral on large screens in Hyde Park. (Lewis Joly / Associated Press)

Members of the armed forces march during the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II in London. (Rupert Frere / Associated Press)

King Charles III’s motorcade is driven along the Mall ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. (Zac Goodwin / Pool Photo)