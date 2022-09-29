Russia to annex four regions of Ukraine on Friday after Kremlin-staged votes

Russia confirmed Thursday that it will formally annex occupied parts of Ukraine that recently held Kremlin-orchestrated referendums on living under Moscow’s rule — votes denounced by Kyiv and the West as illegal and rigged.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony Friday in the Kremlin at which the four regions of Ukraine will be officially folded into Russia, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said the pro-Moscow administrators of the regions will sign treaties to join Russia during the ceremony at the Kremlin’s St. George’s Hall.

The official annexation was widely expected following the votes that wrapped up Tuesday in the areas under Russian occupation in Ukraine. Moscow claimed that residents overwhelmingly supported their areas’ incorporation into Russia.

The U.S. and its allies have sharply condemned the votes as a sham and vowed never to recognize their results.

“Under threats and sometimes even [at] gunpoint, people are being taken out of their homes or workplaces to vote in glass ballot boxes,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Thursday in Berlin.

“This is the opposite of free and fair elections,” she said. “And this is the opposite of peace. It’s dictated peace. As long as this Russian diktat prevails in the occupied territories of Ukraine, no citizen is safe, no citizen is free.”

Armed troops had gone door to door with election officials to collect ballots in five days of voting. The suspiciously high margins in favor were characterized as a land grab by an increasingly cornered Russian leadership after embarrassing military losses in Ukraine.

Moscow-installed administrations in the four regions of southern and eastern Ukraine claimed Tuesday night that 93% of the ballots cast in the Zaporizhzhia region supported annexation, as did 87% in the Kherson region, 98% in the Luhansk region and 99% in Donetsk.

Ukraine has also dismissed the referendums as illegitimate, saying it has every right to retake the territories, a position that has won support from Washington.

The Kremlin has been unmoved by the criticism. After a counteroffensive by Ukraine this month dealt Moscow’s forces heavy battlefield setbacks, Russia said it would call up 300,000 reservists to join the fight. It also warned it could resort to nuclear weapons.

Also on Thursday, Ukrainian authorities said Russian shelling has killed has killed at least eight civilians, including a child, and wounded scores of others. A 12-year-old girl has been pulled out of the rubble from an attack on Dnipro, officials said.

“The rescuers have taken her from under the rubble. She was asleep when the Russian missile hit,” said local administrator Valentyn Reznichenko.

Reports of new shelling came as Russia appeared to continue to lose ground around the key northeastern city of Lyman. Moscow is struggling to mobilize troops and prevent fighting-age men from leaving the country, according to a U.S. think tank and British intelligence reports.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War, citing Russian reports, said Ukrainian forces had recaptured more villages around Lyman, about 100 miles southeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. The report said Ukrainian forces could soon encircle Lyman entirely, in what would be a major blow to Moscow’s war effort.

“The collapse of the Lyman pocket will likely be highly consequential to the Russian grouping in northern Donetsk and western Luhansk [regions] and may allow Ukrainian troops to threaten Russian positions,” the institute said.

The British military intelligence report said the number of Russian military-age men fleeing the country likely exceeds the number of forces Moscow used to invade Ukraine in February.

“The better-off and well-educated are overrepresented amongst those attempting to leave Russia,” the British said. “When combined with those reservists who are being mobilized, the domestic economic impact of reduced availability of labor and the acceleration of ‘brain drain’ is likely to become increasingly significant.”

Russia’s partial mobilization is deeply unpopular in some areas, triggering protests, scattered violence and the flight of tens of thousands of Russians. Miles-long lines of cars formed at some borders, and Moscow also reportedly set up draft offices at borders to intercept some of those trying to leave.