Netanyahu leaves Jerusalem hospital after overnight stay

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from a Jerusalem hospital Thursday, his party said, a day after he was admitted complaining of chest pains.

Netanyahu, 72, was taken to the city’s Shaarei Tzedek hospital late Wednesday after feeling unwell at synagogue services for the Jewish fasting day of Yom Kippur.

Netanyahu underwent medical exams and stayed overnight for observation. The hospital said his tests results were normal.

The former premier is returning to work and went on his morning walk Thursday, his Likud party said, thanking the staff at the cardiology department and intensive care unit for their help. To allay concerns about his health, Netanyahu later released a video from a Jerusalem park in which he was seen walking briskly and declaring that he felt “great.”

His hospitalization comes less than a month before Israel holds its fifth national election in less than four years.

The Nov. 1 election, like the previous four, is focused largely on whether voters believe Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, is fit to lead the nation.