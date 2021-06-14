Podcast: Netanyahu is out as Israel’s prime minister. What’s next?

Listen to this episode of The Times: Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google

On Sunday, Benjamin Netanyahu lost the prime minister’s post after opponents in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, approved a coalition government led, for now, by his one-time protege, Naftali Bennett. Netanyahu will now serve as leader of the opposition. The new government is an unlikely group of politicians and parties from the left, right and center, united only by their opposition to Netanyahu. The vote to oust him may prove easier than the next part: What happens now?

To discuss that, we speak today to L.A. Times global affairs correspondent Laura King about Netanyahu’s legacy and his downfall, and whether the new government can bring any peace to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

We’ll also hear from Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish, a Palestinian Canadian who lost family members to an Israeli attack, yet has emerged as a leading advocate for ... peace.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times global affairs correspondent Laura King, and Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish, author of “Shall Not Hate: A Gaza Doctor’s Journey on the Road to Peace and Human Dignity”

