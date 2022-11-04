Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Hundreds of elephants and zebras die as Kenya weathers drought

A dead elephant lies amid brush and parched earth.
An elephant killed a woman while searching for sustenance and was killed near Loolkuniyani, Kenya, in October by Kenya Wildlife Service rangers.
(Brian Inganga / Associated Press)
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI
Associated Press
Share
NAIROBI, Kenya — 

Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy’s zebras, have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during East Africa’s worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday.

The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512 wildebeests, 381 common zebras, 51 buffalos, 49 Grevy’s zebras and 12 giraffes in the last nine months, the report states.

Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons with inadequate rain in the past two years, with dire effects for people and animals, including livestock.

The worst-affected ecosystems are home to some of Kenya’s most-visited national parks, reserves and conservancies, including the Amboseli, Tsavo and Laikipia-Samburu areas, according to the report’s authors.

Advertisement

They called for an urgent aerial census of wildlife in Amboseli to get a broader view of the drought’s effect on wild animals there.

CALABASAS, CA - OCTOBER 18: **EMBARGOED UNTIL THU, 10/20 8 AM PST** National Park Service biologist Jeff Sikich uses radio telemetry to listen for any nearby mountain lions on a recent day. On previous days, he said a male mountain lion and a female mountain lion with two kittens have been spotted in the area in front of him. A new study by UCLA researcher Rachel Blakey determined that mountain lions are avoiding 100,000 acres of habitat burned in the 2018 Woolsey Fire. As a result, the mountain lions have increased their dangerous road and freeway crossings to avoid human interaction. The population of lions is taking greater risks to compensate for the loss of available resources and habitat. Photographed on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Calabasas, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

Mountain lions face greater risk of becoming roadkill in wildfire’s aftermath, study says

As mountain lions seek to avoid wildfire zones, their risks of being hit by automobiles or entering deadly conflicts with other pumas are increasing.

Other experts have recommended the immediate provision of water and salt licks in impacted regions. Elephants, for example, drink 63.40 gallons of water a day, according to Jim Justus Nyamu, executive director of the Elephant Neighbors Center.

For Grevy’s zebras, experts urge enhancing provisions of hay.

World & NationClimate & EnvironmentAnimals & Pets

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement