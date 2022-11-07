‘Cooperate or perish,’ U.N. chief tells global climate conference

“Cooperate or perish,” the United Nations chief told dozens of leaders gathered Monday for international climate talks, warning them that the world is “on a highway to climate hell” and urging the two biggest polluting countries, China and the U.S., to work together to avert it.

This year’s annual U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, comes as leaders and experts have raised increasing alarm that time is running out to avert catastrophic rises in temperature. But the fire-and-brimstone warnings may not have quite the effect as at past meetings because of multiple other challenges demanding leaders’ attention, including midterm elections in the U.S. and the Russia-Ukraine war.

More than 100 world leaders will speak over the next few days at the gathering in Egypt. Much of the focus will be on national leaders telling their stories of being devastated by climate disasters, culminating Tuesday in a speech by Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Sharif, whose country’s catastrophic summer floods caused at least $40 billion in damage and displaced millions of people.

Advertisement

“Is it not high time to put an end to all this suffering?” Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, the summit host, told his fellow leaders. “Climate change will never stop without our intervention. ... Our time here is limited, and we must use every second that we have.’’

Sisi, who also called for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, was gentle compared to a fiery U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said the world was “on a highway to climate hell.”

Guterres called for a new pact between rich and poor countries to work closer together, with financial aid and the phasing out of coal in rich nations by 2030 and elsewhere by 2040. He called on the U.S. and China — the two biggest producers of climate-changing emissions — to especially work together on climate, something they used to do until tensions between Washington and Beijing escalated over the last few years.

“Humanity has a choice: Cooperate or perish,” Guterres said. “It is either a climate solidarity pact or a collective suicide pact.”

He added: “Today’s urgent crises cannot be an excuse for backsliding or greenwashing.”

But bad timing and world events hang over the gathering in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Most of the leaders are meeting Monday and Tuesday, just as the U.S. holds potentially power-shifting midterm elections. Then, a few days later, the leaders of the world’s 20 wealthiest nations are to meet in Bali, in Indonesia.

Leaders of two of the three biggest carbon-polluting nations — China and India — appear to be skipping the climate talks, although underlings are here negotiating. President Biden is stopping by days later than most of the other presidents and prime ministers, while on his way to Bali.

“There are big climate summits and little climate summits, and this was never expected to be a big one,” said Nigel Purvis, a former U.S. negotiator and CEO of Climate Advisers.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was initially going to take a pass on attending, but public pressure and predecessor Boris Johnson’s plans to come changed his mind. New King Charles III, a longtime environment advocate, won’t attend because of his ascension as monarch. And Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine has created energy chaos that reverberates in the world of climate negotiations, won’t be here.

“We always want more” leaders, U.N. climate chief Simon Stiell said at a news conference Sunday. “But I believe there is sufficient [leadership] right now for us to have a very productive outcome.”

In addition to speeches given by the leaders, the negotiations include “innovative’’ roundtable discussions that “we are confident will generate some very powerful insights,” Stiell said.

The leaders showing up in droves are from the host continent, Africa.

“The historical polluters who caused climate change are not showing up,’’ said Mohammed Adow of Power Shift Africa. “Africa is the least responsible, the most vulnerable to the issue of climate change, and it is a continent that is stepping up and providing leadership.”

For the first time, developing nations succeeded in getting onto the summit agenda the issue of “loss and damage” — demands that emitting countries pay for damage caused by climate-induced disasters.

Nigeria’s Environment Minister Mohammed Abdullahi called for wealthy nations to show “positive and affirmative” commitments to help countries hardest hit by climate change. “Our priority is to be aggressive when it comes to climate funding to mitigate the challenges of loss and damage,” he said.

Monday will be heavily dominated by leaders of nations victimized by climate change — not the countries that have created the problem of heat-trapping gases warming up the atmosphere. It will be mostly African nations, small island nations and other vulnerable nations telling their stories.

And they are dramatic ones: droughts in Africa and floods in Pakistan, in places that could least afford it. For the first time in 30 years of climate negotiations, the summit “should focus its attention on the severe climate impacts we’re already seeing,” said World Resources International’s David Waskow.

“We can’t discount an entire continent that has over a billion people living here and has some of the most severe impacts,’’ Waskow said. “It’s pretty clear that Africa will be at risk in a very severe way.’’

Newsletter Toward a more sustainable California Get Boiling Point, our newsletter exploring climate change, energy and the environment, and become part of the conversation — and the solution. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Leaders come “to share the progress they’ve made at home and to accelerate action,’’ Purvis said. In this case, with the passage of the first major climate legislation and $375 billion in spending, Biden has a lot to share, he said.

But “my expectations for ambitious climate targets in these two days are very low,” said scientist Niklas Hohne of the NewClimate Institute. That’s because of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which caused energy and food crises that took away from climate action, he said.