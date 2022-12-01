Advertisement
Blank paper, banana peels, ‘shrimp moss’: Chinese dodge internet censors amid protests

Protesters holding up blank sheets of paper in Beijing
Protesters hold up blank sheets of papers and chant slogans as they march in Beijing on Sunday.
(Ng Han Guan / Associated Press)
By ZEN SOO
Associated Press
HONG KONG — 

Videos of hundreds of people protesting in Shanghai started to appear on WeChat on Saturday night. Showing the demonstrators demanding freedom and the removal of COVID-19 restrictions, the videos stayed up for only minutes before being taken down by censors.

Yet Elliot Wang, a 26-year-old in Beijing, was amazed.

“I started refreshing constantly and saving videos and taking screenshots of what I could before it got censored,” said Wang, who agreed to be quoted only with his English name, for fear of government retaliation. “A lot of my friends were sharing the videos of the protests in Shanghai. I shared them, too, but they would get taken down quickly.”

That Wang was able to glimpse the extraordinary outpouring of grievances highlights the cat-and-mouse game that goes on between millions of Chinese internet users and the country’s gargantuan censorship machine.

Chinese authorities maintain a tight grip on the country’s internet via a complex, multi-layered operation that blocks access to almost all foreign news and social media, and blocks topics and keywords considered politically sensitive or detrimental to the Chinese Communist Party’s rule. Videos of or calls to protest are usually deleted immediately.

But images of protests began to spread on WeChat, a ubiquitous Chinese social networking platform used by more than 1 billion people, in the wake of a deadly Nov. 24 fire in the northwestern city of Urumqi. Many suspected that lockdown measures prevented residents from escaping the flames, something the government denies.

BEIJING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 30: An epidemic control worker wears PPE to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he gives a nucleic acid test to a resident as others wait in line wearing face shields before leaving by bus from an area with communities in lockdown on November 30, 2022 in Beijing, China. In recent days, China has been recording its highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, as authorities are sticking to their strict zero tolerance approach to containing the virus with lockdowns, mandatory testing, mask mandates, and quarantines as it struggles to contain outbreaks.In an effort to try to bring rising cases under control, the government last week closed most stores and restaurants for inside dining, switched schools to online studies, and told people to work from home among other measures. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

‘Zero COVID’ is roiling China. But ending the policy may cause a massive health disaster

Protesters in China are eager to see an easing of “zero-COVID” rules, but health experts warn that doing so could prompt a massive health emergency.

The sheer number of unhappy Chinese users who took to the Chinese internet to express their frustration, together with the methods they used to evade censors, led to a brief period in which government censors were overwhelmed, according to Han Rongbin, an associate professor in the University of Georgia’s International Affairs department.

“It takes censors some time to study what is happening and to add that to their portfolio in terms of censorship, so it’s a learning process for the government on how to conduct censorship effectively,” said Han.

In 2020, the death from COVID-19 of Li Wenliang, a doctor who was arrested after he attempted to alert others about a new “SARS-like” virus, sparked widespread outrage and an outpouring of anger against the Chinese censorship system. Users posted criticism for hours before censors moved to delete posts.

As censors took down posts related to the Urumqi fire, Chinese internet users often used humor and metaphor to spread critical messages.

A child wearing a face mask and riding on a scooter passes by a worker in protective suit on his way to collect COVID samples from the lockdown residents in Beijing, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. More cities eased anti-virus restrictions as Chinese police tried to head off protests Thursday while the ruling Communist Party prepared for the high-profile funeral of the late leader Jiang Zemin. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Some Chinese cities relax coronavirus controls but step up security after protests

Guangzhou, Shijiazhuang, Chengdu and other major Chinese cities said they were easing coronavirus testing requirements and controls on movement.

“Chinese netizens have always been very creative because every idea used successfully once will be discovered by censors the next time,” said Liu Lipeng, a censor-turned-critic of China’s censorship practices.

Chinese users started posting images of blank sheets of white paper, said Liu, as a reminder of words they weren’t allowed to post.

Others posted sarcastic messages like “Good good good sure sure sure right right right yes yes yes,” or used Chinese homonyms to evoke calls for President Xi Jinping to resign, such as “shrimp moss,” which sounds like the words for “step down,” and “banana peel,” which has the same initials as Xi.

But within days, censors moved to contain images of white paper. They would have used a range of tools, said Chauncey Jung, a policy analyst who previously worked for several Chinese internet companies based in Beijing.

Los Angeles, California November 29, 2022-A woman lights a candle during a vigil for victims who suffer under China’s stringent lockdown in Urumqi and COVID victims on the campus of USC Tuesday night. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Chinese in Southern California are sympathetic, worried for protesters back home

Some Chinese immigrants expressed solidarity with the protesters. But as videos of police making arrests leak, they worried for the protesters’ safety.

Most content censorship is not done by the state, Jung said, but outsourced to content-moderation operations at private social media platforms, who use a mix of human and artificial intelligence. Some censored posts are not deleted, but may be made visible only to the author or removed from search results. In some cases, posts with sensitive key phrases may be published after review.

A search on Weibo on Thursday for the term “white paper” turned up mostly posts that were critical of the protests, with no images of a single sheet of blank paper or of people holding white paper at protests.

It’s possible to access the global internet from China by using technologies such as virtual private networks, but these systems are illegal, and many Chinese internet users access only the domestic internet. Wang does not use a VPN.

“I think I can say for all the mainlanders in my generation that we are really excited,” said Wang. “But we’re also really disappointed because we can’t do anything. … They just keep censoring, keep deleting, and even releasing fake accounts to praise the cops.”

But the system works well enough to stop many users from ever seeing the videos. When protests broke out across China over the weekend, Carmen Ou, who lives in Beijing, initially didn’t notice.

Ou learned of the protests only later, after using a VPN service to access Instagram.

“I tried looking at my feed on WeChat, but there was no mention of any protests,” she said. “If not for a VPN and access to Instagram, I might not have found out that such a monumental event had taken place.”

Han, the international affairs professor, said that censorship “doesn’t have to be perfect to be effective.”

Commuters wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus browse their smartphones inside a subway train in Beijing Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. China's internet watchdog is cracking down further on online speech, issuing a new requirement that bloggers and influencers have a license before they can publish on certain topics. The rule from the Cyberspace Administration of China that goes into effect later this month is shrinking an already highly limited space for discourse amid heavy censorship of sensitive topics and any perceived criticism of the ruling Communist Party. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

As China shuts out the world, internet access from abroad gets harder too

Those trying to access China’s internet from outside the country struggle with geoblocks, registration requirements and other hurdles to information.

“Censorship might be functioning to prevent a big enough size of the population from accessing the critical information to be mobilized,” he said.

China’s opaque approach to tamping down the spread of online dissent also makes it difficult to distinguish government campaigns from ordinary spam.

Searching Twitter using the Chinese words for Shanghai or other Chinese cities reveals protest videos, but also also a near-constant flood of new posts showing racy photos of young women. Some researchers suggest that a state-backed campaign could be seeking to drown out news of the protests with “not safe for work” content.

A preliminary analysis by the Stanford Internet Observatory found lots of spam but no “compelling evidence” that it was specifically intended to suppress information or dissent, said Stanford data architect David Thiel.

People wearing face masks to help protect from coronavirus using their smartphones walk on a pedestrian overhead bridge in front of the Oriental Pearl TV Tower at the Pudong Financial District in Shanghai, China, on Aug. 25, 2021. Chinese regulators will exercise greater control over the algorithms used by Chinese technology firms to personalize and recommend content, in the latest move in a regulation spree across the internet sector. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Chinese regulators to exercise more control over algorithms

China expands a crackdown on the internet sector as regulators seek to strengthen privacy and consumer rights and curtail anti-competitive practices.

“I’d be skeptical of anyone claiming clear evidence of government attribution,” Thiel said in an email.

Twitter searches for more specific protest-related terms, such as “Urumqi Middle Road, Shanghai,” produced mainly posts related to the protests.

Israeli data-analysis firm Cyabra and another research group that shared analysis with the Associated Press said it was hard to distinguish between a deliberate attempt to drown out protest information sought by the Chinese diaspora and a run-of-the-mill commercial spam campaign.

Twitter didn’t respond to a request for comment. It hasn’t answered media inquiries since billionaire Elon Musk took over the platform in late October and cut back much of its workforce, including many of those tasked with moderating spam and other content. Musk often tweets about how he’s enacting or enforcing new Twitter content rules but hasn’t commented on the recent protests in China.

