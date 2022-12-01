Advertisement
Some Chinese cities relax coronavirus controls but step up security after protests

Associated Press
BEIJING — 

More Chinese cities eased some anti-coronavirus restrictions as police patrolled their streets to head off protests Thursday and the ruling Communist Party prepared for the high-profile funeral of late leader Jiang Zemin.

Guangzhou in the south, Shijiazhuang in the north, Chengdu in the southwest and other major cities announced that they were easing testing requirements and controls on movement. In some areas, markets and bus service reopened.

The announcements didn’t mention last weekend’s protests in Shanghai, Beijing and at least six other cities against the human cost of anti-COVID restrictions that confine millions of people to their homes. But the timing and publicity suggested that President Xi Jinping’s government was trying to mollify public anger after some protesters made the politically explosive demand that he resign.

With a heavy police presence, there was no indication of more protests. Notes on social media complained that people were being stopped at random for police to check smartphones, possibly looking for prohibited apps such as Twitter, in what they said was a violation of China’s Constitution.

“I am especially afraid of becoming the ‘Xinjiang model’ and being searched on the excuse of walking around,” said a post on the popular Sina Weibo platform, referring to the northwestern region where Uyghur and other Muslim minorities are under intense surveillance.

Protesters have used Twitter and other foreign social media to publicize protests while the Communist Party deletes videos and photos from services within China.

BEIJING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 30: An epidemic control worker wears PPE to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he gives a nucleic acid test to a resident as others wait in line wearing face shields before leaving by bus from an area with communities in lockdown on November 30, 2022 in Beijing, China. In recent days, China has been recording its highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, as authorities are sticking to their strict zero tolerance approach to containing the virus with lockdowns, mandatory testing, mask mandates, and quarantines as it struggles to contain outbreaks.In an effort to try to bring rising cases under control, the government last week closed most stores and restaurants for inside dining, switched schools to online studies, and told people to work from home among other measures. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the government reported 36,061 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 31,911 without symptoms.

Meanwhile, Beijing was preparing for the funeral of Jiang, who was ruling party leader until 2002 and president until the following year. The party announced Wednesday that he had died in Shanghai of leukemia and multiple organ failure.

No foreign dignitaries will be invited, in line with Chinese tradition, the party announced. It has yet to set a date for the funeral or announce how it might be affected by anti-coronavirus controls.

Xi’s government has promised to reduce the disruption of its “zero-COVID” strategy by shortening quarantines and making other changes. But it says it will stick to restrictions that have repeatedly shut down schools and businesses and suspended access to neighborhoods.

The protests began Friday after at least 10 people were killed in a fire in an apartment building in Urumqi in Xinjiang. That prompted questions about whether firefighters or victims trying to escape were blocked by locked doors or other virus-containment measures. Authorities denied that, but the deaths became a focus of public frustration.

The government says it is making restrictions more targeted and flexible, but a spike in infections since October has prompted local officials who are threatened with the loss of their jobs if an outbreak occurs to impose controls that some residents say are excessive and destructive.

