Russian drones attack Kyiv as U.S. is poised to send Patriot missile system to Ukraine

Russian drone strikes damaged five buildings in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, on Wednesday as Ukrainian air defenses thwarted many direct hits, authorities said. No casualties were reported.

The attacks underline how Ukraine’s biggest city remains vulnerable to the regular Russian attacks that have devastated infrastructure and other population centers, mostly in the country’s east and south in recent weeks.

To help counter the strikes, U.S. officials said Tuesday that Washington was poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pressed Western leaders as recently as Monday to provide more advanced weapons to help his country in its war with Russia. The Patriot would be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided Ukraine to help repel Russian aerial attacks.

On Wednesday, Zelensky said in a brief video statement that Russian “terrorists” had launched 13 Iranian-made drones at Kyiv, and all were intercepted. Such drones have been part of Russia’s firepower along with mortar, artillery and rocket strikes across Ukraine in recent weeks.

The head of the Kyiv city administration, Serhii Popko, wrote on Telegram that the strikes came in two waves, and that shrapnel from the intercepted drones damaged one administrative building and four residential buildings.

The capital remained largely calm after the attack, which occurred around daybreak and before the start of the business day, and the destruction appeared limited compared with fallout from other Russian strikes that have taken lives and upended livelihoods across the country in recent weeks.

As the workday began in Kyiv, authorities sounded the all-clear on an air-raid alert system.

The strike left a gaping hole in the roof of a three-story administrative building in the central Shevchenkivskyi district, and the blast blew out windows in parked cars and in a neighboring building

In a sign of Ukrainians’ resilience amid hundreds of such strikes in recent months, cleanup crews quickly shoveled away the rubble and rolled out plastic sheeting to cover blown-out windows to cope with freezing temperatures in the snow-covered city. One man, unfazed, pushed his son on a swingset on a nearby playground as the crews did their work.

Ukraine in recent weeks has faced a barrage of Russian airstrikes across the country, largely targeting infrastructure, as well as continued fighting along the front lines in the eastern and southern regions.

During the latest round of Russian military volleys across the country Dec. 5, more than 60 of 70 strikes were intercepted by air-defense systems, including nine out of 10 targeting Kyiv and its region, Ukrainian officials have said.

U.S. officials said last week that Moscow has been looking to Iran to resupply the Russian military with drones and surface-to-surface missiles.