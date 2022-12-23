Photos: Contrasting weather has SoCal in shorts and Midwest in ‘bomb cyclone’

It’s a tale of sorts — a contrast of extremes.

A frigid storm moving through the central United States has caused flight cancellations and difficult conditions for those trying to reach destinations in time for Christmas.

Here in the Southland, weather conditions could hit the mid-70s by Christmas.

Take a look.

(Tom Stromme / The Bismarck Tribune; Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Rows of headstones at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery are blanketed by drifting snow in Mandan, N.D., whereas in San Pedro, a sun sets in pleasant weather.

(Joseph Cress / Iowa City Press-Citizen; Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Time)

A bicyclist maneuvers through a snowy road during a winter storm in Iowa City, Iowa, and bicyclists ride around Shoreline Aquatic Park in Long Beach.

(Abbie Parr / Associated Press; Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Kids shovel snow off a walkway in Minneapolis. In San Pedro, a ship is illuminated by the setting sun as it sails past the Angels Gate Lighthouse.

(David Joles / Star Tribune; Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Javier Galicia braves the bitter cold to clear snow from a sidewalk along 4th Ave. in Minneapolis. Meanwhile, Angelenos walk outside the Music Center during sunset in downtown Los Angeles.

(Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel; Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A server shovels snow from the sidewalk in front of Hot House Tavern in Menomonee Falls, Wisc., a contrast to the shoreline at sunset in Long Beach.

(Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press; Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)