Photos: Contrasting weather has SoCal in shorts and Midwest in ‘bomb cyclone’

It’s a tale of sorts — a contrast of extremes.
A frigid storm moving through the central United States has caused flight cancellations and difficult conditions for those trying to reach destinations in time for Christmas.
Here in the Southland, weather conditions could hit the mid-70s by Christmas.
Take a look.
Rows of headstones at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery are blanketed by drifting snow in Mandan, N.D., whereas in San Pedro, a sun sets in pleasant weather.
A bicyclist maneuvers through a snowy road during a winter storm in Iowa City, Iowa, and bicyclists ride around Shoreline Aquatic Park in Long Beach.
Kids shovel snow off a walkway in Minneapolis. In San Pedro, a ship is illuminated by the setting sun as it sails past the Angels Gate Lighthouse.
Javier Galicia braves the bitter cold to clear snow from a sidewalk along 4th Ave. in Minneapolis. Meanwhile, Angelenos walk outside the Music Center during sunset in downtown Los Angeles.
A server shovels snow from the sidewalk in front of Hot House Tavern in Menomonee Falls, Wisc., a contrast to the shoreline at sunset in Long Beach.
A resident shovels snow off the end of a driveway in Urbandale, Iowa, and visitors to Shoreline Aquatic Park in Long Beach pause to watch the sunset.
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.