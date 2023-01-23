Advertisement
World & Nation

Poland to ask a newly willing Germany for permission to send tanks to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaking to soldiers in front of a tank
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks to soldiers in front of a Leopard 2 tank in Ostenholz, Germany.
(Moritz Frankenberg / DPA)
Associated Press
WARSAW — 

Poland will ask Germany for permission to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday.

Morawiecki didn’t specify when the request would be made. He said Poland was building a coalition of nations ready to send Leopards.

Even if Germany withholds its approval, which is legally required for sharing Leopards, Warsaw will make its own decisions, he said, without elaborating.

“We will ask [Germany] for permission, but this is a secondary theme,” Morawiecki said. “Even if, eventually, we do not get this permission, we — within this small coalition — even if Germany is not in this coalition, we will hand over our tanks, together with the others, to Ukraine.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told French television channel LCI on Sunday that Poland hasn’t formally asked for Berlin’s approval to send Leopards, but added: “If we were asked, we would not stand in the way.”

Regarding Baerbock’s comments, Morawiecki said that “exerting pressure makes sense” and that her words are a “spark of hope” that Germany may even take part in the coalition.

“We are constantly exerting pressure on the government in Berlin to make its Leopards available,” Morawiecki told a news conference in the western city of Poznan.

According to Morawiecki, Germany has “more than 350 active Leopards and about 200 in storage.”

The Ukrainian government says that tanks, especially the Leopards, are vital if it is to prevail over Russia’s invading forces.

Baerbock made positive comments about the possibility of sending tanks to Ukraine. German officials “know how important these tanks are” and “this is why we are discussing this now with our partners,” Baerbock said in interview clips posted by LCI.

Ukraine’s supporters pledged billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine during a meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday.

International defense leaders, including U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, discussed Ukraine’s urgent request for the Leopard 2 tanks, and the failure to work out an agreement overshadowed the new commitments.

Germany is one of the main donors of weapons to Ukraine, and it ordered a review of its Leopard 2 stocks in preparation for a possible green light. Nonetheless, the government in Berlin has shown caution at each step of increasing its military aid to Ukraine, a hesitancy seen as rooted in its history and political culture.

Germany’s tentativeness has drawn criticism, particularly from Poland and the Baltic states, countries on NATO’s eastern flank that feel especially threatened by Russia’s renewed aggression.

Moscow, in response to the pledges of sophisticated Western weapons for Kyiv’s military, has stepped up its warnings that escalation risks catastrophe.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Monday reaffirmed Moscow’s claim that the Western supplies could lead to “unpredictable” consequences.

“We have said on numerous occasions that escalation is the most dangerous path, and the consequences may be unpredictable,” Ryabkov said. “Our signals are not listened to, and Russia’s adversaries keep raising the stakes.”

With both sides’ battlefield positions mostly deadlocked during the winter months, the Kremlin’s forces have kept up their bombardments of Ukrainian areas.

Kharkiv Gov. Oleh Sinegubov said Monday that Russian forces shelled several towns and villages in the northeastern region over the previous 24 hours, killing a 67-year-old woman and leaving another resident wounded.

