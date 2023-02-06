Photos: Magnitude 7.8 earthquake devastates Turkey and Syria

More than 3,400 people were killed and tens of thousands left homeless in Turkey and Syria in the cold night following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, which caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday.

The destructive quake was followed by a swarm of aftershocks, with one nearly as strong as the initial quake at magnitude 7.5 about 60 miles away.

The number of dead and injured is expected to rise as rescue workers are still searching collapsed building for survivors in both countries. In Syria many more dead are feared in a region repeatedly devastated by more than a decade of civil war and a refugee crisis and where many war refugees live in buildings that are already wrecked from past bombardments.

A man walks among rubble as he searches for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, on Monday. (Khalil Hamra / Associated Press)

Women cry as they watch while the emergency teams search for people in the rubble of a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey. (Khalil Hamra / Associated Press)

People injured in a morning earthquake receive treatment at al-Rahma hospital in Darkush, Syria, on the outskirts of the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib, on Monday. (Omar Haj Kadour / AFP via Getty Images)

Civil defense workers and residents search through the rubble of collapsed buildings in Harem near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria. Damage was reported across several Turkish provinces, and rescue teams were being sent from around the country. (Ghaith Alsayed / Associated Press)

A man walks between damaged buildings while he carries a young child in Besnia, village near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria, on Monday. (Ghaith Alsayed / Associated Press)

People and emergency teams carry a person on a stretcher following their rescue from a collapsed building in Adana, Turkey. (Elifaysenurbay / IHA agency via Associated Press)

A woman reacts as rescuers search for survivors through the rubble of collapsed buildings in Adana, Turkey, on Monday after a 7,8 magnitude earthquake struck the country’s south-east. (Can Erok / AFP via Getty Images)

A man searches for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey. (Khalil Hamra / Associated Press)