Photos: Magnitude 7.8 earthquake devastates Turkey and Syria

More than 3,400 people were killed and tens of thousands left homeless in Turkey and Syria in the cold night following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, which caused significant damage in southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday.
The destructive quake was followed by a swarm of aftershocks, with one nearly as strong as the initial quake at magnitude 7.5 about 60 miles away.
The number of dead and injured is expected to rise as rescue workers are still searching collapsed building for survivors in both countries. In Syria many more dead are feared in a region repeatedly devastated by more than a decade of civil war and a refugee crisis and where many war refugees live in buildings that are already wrecked from past bombardments.