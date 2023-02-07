Advertisement
World & Nation

A glance at the world’s deadliest earthquakes since 2000

Emergency workers searching for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey
Emergency workers search for survivors in a building in Adana, Turkey, that was leveled by Monday’s magnitude 7.8 earthquake.
(Khalil Hamra / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing more than 5,000 people in the two countries. The death toll is expected to rise as rescuers working in frigid weather search for people trapped in the rubble of toppled buildings.

Here are some of the world’s deadliest earthquakes since 2000:

— June 22, 2022: In Afghanistan, more than 1,100 people die in a magnitude 6.1 earthquake.

Advertisement

— Aug. 14, 2021: In Haiti, a magnitude 7.2 earthquake kills more than 2,200 people.

— Sept. 28, 2018: A magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits Indonesia, killing more than 4,300 people.

— April 25, 2015: In Nepal, more than 8,800 people are killed by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

ADANA, TURKIYE - FEBRUARY 06: An aerial view of a damaged building after in Adana, Turkiye after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hits Turkiye's Kahramanmaras, on February 06, 2023. The 7.7 magnitude earthquake jolted southern province of Kahramanmaras of Turkiye early Monday, according to Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of Turkiye (AFAD). It was followed by a magnitude 6.4 quake that struck southeastern Gaziantep province. A third earthquake with a 6.5 magnitude also hit Gaziantep. Earthquakes had affected several provinces including, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis and Sanliurfa. (Photo by Oguz Yeter/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

California

An earthquake the size of Turkey’s would bring devastation, death to Southern California

Such a quake would be ‘so powerful that it causes widespread damage and consequently affects lives and livelihoods of all southern Californians,’ a report says.

— March 11, 2011: A magnitude 9.0 quake off the northeast coast of Japan triggers a tsunami, killing nearly 20,000 people.

— Jan. 12, 2010: In Haiti, a staggering 316,000 people are killed by a magnitude 7.0 quake, according to government estimates.

— May 12, 2008: A magnitude 7.9 quake strikes Sichuan province in China, resulting in more than 87,500 deaths.

— May 26, 2006: More than 5,700 people die when a magnitude 6.3 quake hits the Indonesian island of Java.

— Oct. 8, 2005: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake kills more than 80,000 people in Pakistan’s Kashmir region.

Text that says "Unshaken"

Unshaken: A guide to earthquake readiness

The guide to earthquake readiness and resilience that you’ll actually use.

— March 28, 2005: A magnitude 8.6 quake in northern Sumatra in Indonesia kills about 1,300 people.

— Dec. 26, 2004: A magnitude 9.1 quake in Indonesia triggers an Indian Ocean tsunami, killing 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

— Dec. 26, 2003: A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits southeastern Iran, resulting in 50,000 deaths.

— May 21, 2003: More than 2,200 people are killed in a magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Algeria.

— Jan. 26, 2001: A magnitude 7.7 quake strikes Gujarat in India, killing 20,000 people.

Source: U.S. Geological Survey

World & NationEarthquakes

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement