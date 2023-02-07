Quake death toll surpasses 5,000 as rescuers scramble in Turkey and Syria

Rescuers raced Tuesday to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria, with the discovery of more bodies raising the death toll to more than 5,000.

Countries around the world dispatched teams to assist in the rescue efforts — including dozens of specially trained Los Angeles County firefighters — and Turkey’s disaster management agency said more than 24,400 emergency personnel were now on the ground. But with such a wide swath of territory hit by Monday’s earthquake and nearly 6,000 buildings confirmed to have collapsed in Turkey alone, their efforts were spread thin.

Attempts to reach survivors were also impeded by temperatures below freezing and close to 200 aftershocks, which made the search through unstable structures perilous.

Nurgul Atay told the Associated Press that she could hear her mother’s voice beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in the city of Antakya, the capital of Hatay province, but that her and others’ efforts to get into the ruins had been futile without help from rescue crews and heavy equipment.

Rescue workers and medics carry a young woman pulled from the debris of a collapsed building in Sanliurfa, southern Turkey. (IHA)

“If only we could lift the concrete slab, we’d be able to reach her,” she said. “My mother is 70 years old. She won’t be able to withstand this for long.”

Across Hatay province, just southwest of the earthquake’s epicenter, officials say as many as 1,500 buildings were destroyed, and many people reported relatives being trapped under the rubble with no aid or rescue teams arriving.

In areas where teams worked, occasional cheers broke out through the night as survivors were brought out of the rubble.

The quake, which was centered in Turkey’s southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, sent residents of Damascus and Beirut rushing into the street and was felt as far away as Cairo.

Sebastien Gay, the head of mission in Syria for Doctors Without Borders, said health facilities in northern Syria were overwhelmed, with medical personnel working around “around the clock to respond to the huge numbers of wounded.”

In Turkey’s Hatay province, thousands of people sheltered in sports centers or other large venues, while some residents spent the night outside, huddled in blankets around fires.

Turkey has large numbers of troops in the border region with Syria and has tasked the military to aid in the rescue efforts, including setting up tents for the homeless and a field hospital in Hatay province. Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said a humanitarian aid brigade based in Ankara, the capital, and eight military search-and-rescue teams had also been deployed.

A navy ship docked Tuesday at the province’s port of Iskenderun, where a hospital had collapsed, to transport survivors in need of medical care to the nearby city of Mersin. Thick black smoke rose from another area of the port, where firefighters have not yet been able to douse a blaze that broke out among shipping containers toppled by the quake.

In the Turkish city of Gaziantep, a provincial capital about 20 miles from the temblor’s epicenter, people took refuge in shopping malls, stadiums, mosques and community centers.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said the total number of deaths in Turkey had passed 3,400, with some 21,000 people injured.

The death toll in government-held areas of Syria climbed to more than 800 people, with some 1,400 injured, according to the Health Ministry. In the country’s rebel-held northwest, the paramedic group leading rescue operations, known as the White Helmets, said that at least 790 people were killed and more than 2,200 injured.

That brought the overall total of dead to 5,021.

Authorities fear that the number will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors among tangles of metal and concrete spread across the region beset by Syria’s 12-year civil war and refugee crisis.

In the latest pledges of international help, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said he was preparing to dispatch a 60-person search-and-rescue team as well as medical supplies and 50 soldiers. Pakistan’s government sent a flight carrying relief supplies and a 50-member search-and-rescue team early Tuesday, and said there would be daily aid flights to Syria and Turkey from Wednesday. India said it would send two search-and-rescue teams, including specially trained dogs and medical personnel.

Emergency teams search for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building in Adana, southern Turkey, on Tuesday. (Hussein Malla / Associated Press)

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Ankara on Wednesday to express his condolences and solidarity, according to a statement from Islamabad.

President Biden called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to express condolences and offer assistance to Turkey, a NATO ally. The White House said it was sending search-and-rescue teams to support Turkey’s efforts.

The quake piled more misery on a region that has seen tremendous suffering over the last decade. On the Syrian side, the affected area is divided between government-controlled territory and the country’s last opposition-held enclave, which is surrounded by Russian-backed government forces. Turkey is home to millions of refugees from the Syrian civil war.

In the rebel-held enclave, hundreds of families remained trapped in rubble, the White Helmets said in a statement. The area is packed with some 4 million people displaced by the war from other parts of the country. Many live in buildings that are were already damaged by military bombardments.

Strained medical centers quickly filled with injured people, rescue workers said. Some facilities had to be emptied, including a maternity hospital, according to the SAMS medical organization.

More than 7,800 people were rescued across 10 provinces, according to Orhan Tatar, an official with Turkey’s disaster management authority.

The region sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Some 18,000 were killed in similarly powerful earthquakes that hit northwest Turkey in 1999.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured Monday’s quake at magnitude 7.8, with a depth of 11 miles. Hours later, another quake, likely triggered by the first, struck more than 60 miles away, with a strength of magnitude 7.5.

The second jolt caused a multistory apartment building in the Turkish city of Sanliurfa to topple onto the street in a cloud of dust as bystanders screamed, according to video of the scene.

Thousands of buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from Syria’s cities of Aleppo and Hama to Turkey’s Diyarbakir, more than 200 miles to the northeast.