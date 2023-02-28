Advertisement
World & Nation

‘Dilbert’ and Scott Adams’ rapid downfall doesn’t surprise anyone who followed both

Cartoonist Scott Adams with image of "Dilbert" behind him
The comic strip “Dilbert” was quickly dropped by newspapers and its distributor after its creator, Scott Adams, made racist remarks on YouTube.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By DAVID BAUDER
Associated Press
Share
NEW YORK — 

The comic strip “Dilbert” disappeared with lightning speed following racist remarks by creator Scott Adams, but it shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone who has followed them both.

Adams, who is white, was an outspoken presence on social media long before describing Black people as a “hate group” on YouTube, and, to some, “Dilbert” had strayed from its roots as a chronicler of office culture.

The Los Angeles Times, which joined dozens of other newspapers in dropping the comic strip following last week’s remarks, had quietly replaced four of Adams’ strips last year. The editor of the San Francisco Chronicle, which dumped “Dilbert” last year, said the comic strip “went from being hilarious to being hurtful and mean.”

Advertisement

“He kind of ran out of office jokes and started integrating all this other stuff, so after a while, it became hard to distinguish between Scott Adams and ‘Dilbert,’” said Mike Peterson, columnist for the industry blog Daily Cartoonist.

As individual newspapers told readers they were dropping “Dilbert,” the company that distributed the strip, Andrews McMeel Universal, said it was severing ties with Adams. By Monday, “Dilbert” was gone from the GoComics site, which also features many top comics such as “Peanuts” and “Calvin and Hobbes.”

Adams said Monday that the strip, which first appeared in 1989, would be available only on his subscription service on the Locals platform.

Scott Adams, creator of Dilbert, works on his comic strip in his studio in in Dublin, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2006. Adams, 49, appears to be a rare example of someone who has largely but not totally, recovered from Spasmodic Dysphonia, a mysterious disease in which parts of the brain controlling speech shut down or go haywire. As many as 30,000 Americans are afflicted, typically in their 40s and 50s, experts say. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Entertainment & Arts

‘Dilbert’ cartoonist Scott Adams has a bleak take on our ‘dangerous young man problem’

After the Highland Park parade shooting, cartoonist Scott Adams says parents have only two choices when dealing with troubled young men. Both are dark.

“Dilbert” is effectively dead, Peterson said.

Adams said Monday on YouTube that his distributor didn’t really have a choice because clients and other cartoonists were angry. “They were just forced into it,” he said.

On Twitter, he said his book publisher and book agent had “canceled” him. The Penguin Random House imprint Portfolio said it wouldn’t publish Adams’ book “Reframe Your Brain” in September, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Adams has long been active on Twitter, whose CEO, Elon Musk, was among the few to publicly back him. He also blogs regularly and puts out a regular podcast on YouTube.

FILE - Books by Roald Dahl are displayed at the Barney's store on East 60th Street in New York on Monday, Nov. 21, 2011. Critics are accusing the publisher of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s books of censorship after it removed colorful language from stories such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Matilda” to make them more acceptable to modern readers. (AP Photo/Andrew Burton, File)

Opinion

Opinion: It’s not ‘woke’ — just thoughtful — to use more specific language than ‘you guys’

You (and Scott Adams) can say or write whatever you want, but there will be consequences. It’s not self-censorship to think before you speak.

He’s attracted attention for comments he’s made in the past, including saying in 2011 that women are treated differently by society for the same reason as children and the mentally disabled — “it’s just easier this way for everyone.” He said 2016 GOP presidential candidate Carly Fiorina had an “angry wife face.”

Adams became a vocal supporter of former President Trump, saying Trump had a hypnotist’s skill in attracting followers. He said that stance cost him money in lost speaker’s fees.

He said he lost the prime-time animated “Dilbert” series that ran on UPN for two seasons for “being white” when the network decided to target a Black audience; he also claims to have lost two other corporate jobs because of his race.

During Wednesday’s episode of his YouTube podcast, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams,” he referenced a Rasmussen Reports survey that had asked whether people agreed with the statement “It’s OK to be white.” Most agreed, but Adams noted that 26% of Black respondents disagreed and others weren’t sure.

The flagship In'n'Out Burger is just off the 10 freeway in Baldwin Park, L.A. County, and it's neighbored by a company store and an In'n'Out University.

California

Man arrested after racist, homophobic comments to duo making TikTok video at In-N-Out

Two college students, home in San Ramon on winter break, were making a video when a man approached them and hurled slurs.

The Anti-Defamation League said the phrase at the center of the question was popularized as a trolling campaign by members of 4chan — a notorious anonymous message board — and was adopted by some white supremacists. Rasmussen Reports is a conservative polling firm that has used its Twitter account to endorse false and misleading claims about COVID-19 vaccines, elections and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Adams repeatedly referred to Black people as members of a “hate group” or a “racist hate group” and said he would no longer “help Black Americans.” On his podcast Monday, he called his “hate group” remark “hyperbole,” but continued to defend his advice that white people “get the hell away” from Blacks.

In announcing that “Dilbert” would be cut from the Kansas City Star, the newspaper’s community engagement editor, Derek Donovan, said Adams’ “antagonistic, childishly macho persona” has been a constant for years.

“It’s not cancel culture,” Richard Green, editor of the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, said. “It’s doing the right thing.”

The Sun Chronicle in Attleboro, Mass., left a blank space Monday where “Dilbert” would normally run and said it would keep it that way through March “as a reminder of the racism that pervades our society.”

The San Francisco Chronicle stopped publishing “Dilbert” in October — a move that drew only a handful of complaints. Editor-in-Chief Emilio Garcia-Ruiz said in the newspaper that he had objected to a strip that said, in an effort to diversify workplaces, straight men should pretend to be gay.

In a Sept. 2 “Dilbert” strip, a boss said that traditional performance reviews would be replaced by a “wokeness” score. When an employee complained that could be subjective, the boss said, “That’ll cost you two points off your wokeness score, bigot.”

In an August strip, the boss said the company was getting into the “pandemic prevention market” and creating demand by unleashing a deadly virus.

US Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) gives a thumb down as US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, February 7, 2023. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Business

Hiltzik: Right-wing culture warriors say wokeness is dead. They can’t even define it

Rick DeSantis and other conservatives are crowing about having killed off “woke” policies. But their celebration is way premature.

A Black employee featured in an Oct. 20 strip noted that his boss ignored his actual accomplishments to recommend him for a job for which he was not qualified. The employee backed down when told it would be a big jump in pay.

Peterson said there are other examples of how Adams’ attitudes had replaced the biting workplace humor that Peterson and a legion of middle managers loved. Adams seemed to run out of jokes.

“The strip jumped the shark,” he said.

World & NationBusiness

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement