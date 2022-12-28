Man arrested after racist, homophobic comments to duo making TikTok video at In-N-Out

A Denver man has been arrested and charged with allegedly making racist and homophobic comments to two people who were making a TikTok video at an In-N-Out in San Ramon.

Police booked Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, on Monday for the rant during the video posted on the social media website that has now racked up nearly 16 million views.

“During their meal a male suspect approached the victims unprovoked and engaged in a homophobic and racist rant, causing the victims to fear for their safety,” police said in a news release.

The two college students were back in town from school on winter break, according to NBC Bay Area. They were filming a video reacting to Kim’s In-N-Out order.

In the video, posted on Christmas Eve by Arine Kim, who goes by @arinekim on TikTok, she and a friend, Elliot Ha, are sitting down to eat. She asks her friend if he has ever tried In-N-Out’s “light well” fries.

“Are you guys filming yourselves eating?” a man off camera asks.

“Yeah,” responds Ha in the video.

“You’re weird homosexuals,” the man responds.

The man then asks if they are Japanese or Korean, to which Ha responds that he is Korean.

“Are you Kim Jong Un’s boyfriend?” the man then asks, apparently referring to the leader of North Korea.

“I’m a slave master,” the man continues, then hurling a slur for gay people at the duo. “I’ll see you outside in a minute.”

Kim said that the man went on to stare at them from outside the In-N-Out.

Police found and arrested Krah, a Denver resident, two days later. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Center on charges of committing a hate crime, police said.