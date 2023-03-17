Fury in France over Macron’s move to raise retirement age without Parliament’s OK

Protesters disrupted traffic in Paris on Friday as angry critics, political opponents and labor unions around France blasted President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to force a bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 through Parliament without a vote.

Opposition parties were expected to start procedures later Friday for a vote of no confidence in the government led by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne. The vote would likely take place early next week.

Macron ordered Borne on Thursday to use a special constitutional power to push the highly unpopular pension bill through without a vote in the National Assembly, France’s lower house of Parliament.

His politically risky move infuriated opposition lawmakers, many citizens and unions. Thousands gathered in protest Thursday at the Place de la Concorde in central Paris, which faces the National Assembly building. As night fell, police officers charged the demonstrators in waves to clear the square. Small groups of demonstrators then moved through nearby streets in the chic Champs-Elysees neighborhood, setting street fires.

Similar scenes repeated themselves in numerous other cities, from Rennes and Nantes in eastern France to Lyon and the southern port city of Marseille, where shop windows and bank fronts were smashed, according to French media.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told radio station RTL on Friday that 310 people were arrested overnight. Most of the arrests — 258 of them — were made in Paris, Darmanin said.

The trade unions that had organized strikes and marches against a higher retirement age said more rallies and protest marches would take place in the days ahead. “This retirement reform is brutal, unjust, unjustified for the world of workers,” they said.

Macron has made the proposed pension changes the key priority of his second term, arguing that reform is needed to make the French economy more competitive and to keep the pension system from diving into deficit. France, like many richer nations, faces lower birth rates and longer life expectancies.

Macron decided to have Borne invoke the special power during a Cabinet meeting a few minutes before a scheduled vote in the National Assembly, where the legislation had no guarantee of securing majority support. The Senate had adopted the bill earlier Thursday.

Opposition lawmakers demanded that the government step down. If the expected no-confidence motion passes, which requires approval from more than half of the National Assembly, it would be a first since 1962 and force the government to resign. It would also spell the end of Macron’s retirement reform plan.

Macron could reappoint Borne as prime minister if he chose, and a new Cabinet would be named. If the motion does not succeed, the pension bill would be considered adopted.

Macron’s centrist alliance has the most seats in the National Assembly, where a no-confidence motion requires majority support to pass. Left-wing and far-right lawmakers are determined to vote in favor.

Leaders of the the conservative Republicans party have said they would not back the motion. While some of the party’s lawmakers might stray from that position, they are expected to be a minority.