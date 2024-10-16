She filed for a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend. Hours later, she was dead

Emergency vehicles at the scene of a shooting in Bellflower that left two people dead and another wounded.

A Bellflower mother is dead after Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say her ex-boyfriend forced his way into her apartment and shot her and her son just hours after she’d filed for a restraining order against him.

The woman’s son, a 26-year-old man, survived the shooting. He told deputies he was in his bedroom when the suspect forced his way into his apartment in the 8500 block of Artesia Boulevard on Tuesday evening. The gunman first went into the son’s bedroom and shot him before heading into his ex-girlfriend’s bedroom, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. As the son was escaping from the apartment he heard his mother scream and then a gunshot, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies arrived on the scene around 11:30 p.m. and found the son outside wounded in the hip. They carried the man from the sidewalk to a police vehicle, according to video footage from OnSceneTV, and he was treated by paramedics. While deputies were outside the apartment, they heard another gunshot and rushed inside.

There, authorities found the 54-year-old woman fatally shot in the head and her ex-boyfriend dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. The wounded son was transported to a hospital and was stable, according to authorities.

Neither the shooter nor his victims were identified.

The woman had filed paperwork seeking a restraining order earlier in the day at the Whittier Courthouse to protect her and her son from the suspect, sheriff’s officials said. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.