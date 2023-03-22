Advertisement
Ship once owned by Microsoft’s Paul Allen tips over in Scotland dry dock, injuring 25

Emergency personnel at a dock where a ship became dislodged
Emergency personnel work at Imperial Dock in Edinburgh, Scotland, where a ship broke from its holding and partially toppled over.
(Andrew Milligan / Press Assn.)
Associated Press
LONDON — 

A large ship tipped over while dry-docked in Scotland, injuring 25 people Wednesday, emergency workers said.

Police and emergency services were called to Edinburgh’s Imperial Dock after receiving reports that a ship had become dislodged from its holding.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said 15 people were taken to the hospital, while 10 others were treated and discharged at the scene. Local police urged the public to avoid the area to allow access for emergency services.

Photos from the scene showed the ship leaning to the side at a 45-degree angle. Adam McVey, a local official, tweeted that it became dislodged because of strong winds.

The 250-feet long vessel, named the Petrel, was a research vessel previously bought and outfitted by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. The Petrel is equipped with deep-sea exploration technology and has led several high-profile missions to locate historic shipwrecks, including the discovery of the wreckage of the USS Indianapolis in 2017 in the Philippine Sea.

The BBC reported that the ship had been moored since 2020 because of challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

