Zelensky visits front line as possible new phase of war looms

Ukrainian soldiers ride atop an armored vehicle on the front line in Bakhmut, in the eastern Donetsk region, on Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday made his third visit in two days to areas that have felt the brunt of Russia’s war, journeying to the recaptured southern Kherson region as a senior military commander hinted that a new Ukrainian counteroffensive could come “very soon.”

Ukraine took back control of the Kherson region’s capital, also called Kherson, at the end of last year, pushing out Russian forces who had captured the city in the weeks following the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion Feb. 24, 2022. The Dnipro River now marks the front line in the region, which is still partially occupied.

While in Kherson on Thursday, Zelensky met with local security officials and inspected infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes, his office said.

Advertisement

Zelensky had visited Kharkiv in the northeast, the country’s second-largest city, on Wednesday. Kyiv’s troops recaptured Kharkiv from the Russians last September as part of the same months-long counteroffensive that won back Kherson.

Also Wednesday, Zelensky met with troops in the eastern Donetsk region, stopping by a hospital to see wounded soldiers and giving state awards to the defenders of Bakhmut, a wrecked city that is now a symbol of Ukraine’s dogged resistance against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s territorial ambitions.

Zelensky’s 48 hours of visits far from Kyiv — and close to the front line — came as improving weather sets the stage for possible new offensives by both sides. The biting winter weather, followed by mud as the ground thawed out, have forestalled any major shifts on the battlefield, and the war has largely been deadlocked in recent months.

Ukraine is now starting to receive modern weapons, including tanks, from its Western allies, who are also training Ukrainian troops to use them.

Russian forces have been digging in where they hold territory in the four provinces that Moscow illegally annexed in September: Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia. Putin has made it clear he wants to have control there.

Ukraine’s ground forces commander said Thursday that Russian forces were “exhausting themselves” in their grinding push to take Bakhmut, giving Kyiv a window of opportunity for a counterstrike.

Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a Telegram post that the Russian assault on Bakhmut was causing Russian forces to “lose considerable strength.”

“Very soon, we will take advantage of this opportunity, as we once did near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Balakliia and Kupiansk,” Syrskyi added, alluding to the counteroffensive last year that pushed Russia back from the Ukrainian capital and large swaths of the northeast.

Russia has kept up its long-range attacks using artillery, missiles and drones.

The death toll from a Russian drone attack Wednesday on a high school and dormitories south of Kyiv rose to nine, Ukrainian emergency services reported.

Russia on Wednesday also struck a nine-story apartment building in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia where at least one person was killed.

Meanwhile, the first four of 13 Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets that Slovakia decided to give Ukraine have been handed over to the Ukrainian air force. The Slovak Defense Ministry said Thursday that the remaining MiG-29s would be delivered in the coming weeks.

Finland said it would deliver additional defense materiel, including three Leopard 2 armored mine-clearing vehicles, to Ukraine in a military aid package worth 161 million euros ($175 million). Finland has so far delivered six Leopard vehicles to Ukraine, officials say. The new aid package, the 14th such package from Helsinki so far, also contains heavy weapons and munitions.

But the Bulgarian president said that, despite the expanding capacity of its defense industry, Bulgaria would not export weapons to Ukraine. Bulgaria, which belongs to NATO, and nine other Еuropean Union members have declined to participate in the joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine. Bulgaria has been in the grip of a political crisis and is heading in April toward its fifth general election in the last two years.