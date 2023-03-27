World & Nation

Photos: Nashville church school shooting, 3 children, 3 staff killed

A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School following a mass shooting
A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School following a mass shooting at the school in Nashville, Tenn., Monday.
(Nicole Hester/The Tennessean)
By Times Photography Wire Services
A shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville has left at least three children and three adult staff members dead, authorities said Monday.

The shooter, described by police as a 28-year-old woman from Nashville, also was killed. Authorities initially indicated the assailant was in her teens.

Don Aaron, a spokesman for the Metro Nashville Police Department, said a “female shooter was firing, the officers engaged her, she was fatally shot by responding police officers.”The shooter was “armed with at least two assault rifles and a handgun,” Aaron said.

Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church
Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a school shooting, Monday in Nashville, Tenn.
(John Bazemore/Assocaited Press)
A small group of people embrace with bowed heads.
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center after a school shooting Monday in Nashville.
(John Bazemore/AP)
Children line up holding hands outside a school bus.
Children from the Covenant School in Nashville hold hands as they’re taken to a church to reunite with their parents.
(Jonathan Mattise / Associated Press)
A police chaplain stands in a church with family members in the pews.
Family members wait at Woodmont Baptist Church to reunite with children after a shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville.
(George Uribe / Associated Press)
A family leaves a reunification site in Nashville, Tenn., Monday.
(John Amis/Associated Press)
A woman kisses a child at the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a school shooting in Nashville, Tenn.
A woman kisses a child at the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a school shooting in Nashville, Tenn.
(John Bazemore/Associated Press)
A girl in a school uniform walks with two adults.
Adults walk with a child at a reunification center after a school shooting in Nashville.
(John Bazemore / Associated Press)
Police officers wait outside a school bus full of children.
School buses with children arrive at Woodmont Baptist Church to be reunited with their families after a mass shooting at the Covenant School.
(Seth Herald / Getty Images)
Two children walk holding hands with a man
A man walks with children at Woodmont Baptist Church after a school shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville.
(John Bazemore / Associated Press)
Children in school uniforms wait in line.
Children from the Covenant School hold hands as they wait to reunite with their parents.
(George Uribe / Associated Press)
Three students walk together.
A family leaves a reunification site in Nashville.
(John Amis / Associated Press)

World & Nation
Times Photography Wire Services

The Los Angeles Times contracts with national and international photography services to bring readers the best and latest news images available.

