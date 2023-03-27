Photos: Nashville church school shooting, 3 children, 3 staff killed

A shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville has left at least three children and three adult staff members dead, authorities said Monday.

The shooter, described by police as a 28-year-old woman from Nashville, also was killed. Authorities initially indicated the assailant was in her teens.

Don Aaron, a spokesman for the Metro Nashville Police Department, said a “female shooter was firing, the officers engaged her, she was fatally shot by responding police officers.”The shooter was “armed with at least two assault rifles and a handgun,” Aaron said.

Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a school shooting, Monday in Nashville, Tenn. (John Bazemore/Assocaited Press)

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center after a school shooting Monday in Nashville. (John Bazemore/AP)

Children from the Covenant School in Nashville hold hands as they’re taken to a church to reunite with their parents. (Jonathan Mattise / Associated Press)

Family members wait at Woodmont Baptist Church to reunite with children after a shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville. (George Uribe / Associated Press)

A family leaves a reunification site in Nashville, Tenn., Monday. (John Amis/Associated Press)

A woman kisses a child at the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a school shooting in Nashville, Tenn. (John Bazemore/Associated Press)

Adults walk with a child at a reunification center after a school shooting in Nashville. (John Bazemore / Associated Press)

School buses with children arrive at Woodmont Baptist Church to be reunited with their families after a mass shooting at the Covenant School. (Seth Herald / Getty Images)

A man walks with children at Woodmont Baptist Church after a school shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville. (John Bazemore / Associated Press)

Children from the Covenant School hold hands as they wait to reunite with their parents. (George Uribe / Associated Press)