Photos: Nashville church school shooting, 3 children, 3 staff killed

A shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville has left at least three children and three adult staff members dead, authorities said Monday.
The shooter, described by police as a
28-year-old woman from Nashville, also was killed. Authorities initially indicated the assailant was in her teens.
Don Aaron, a spokesman for the Metro Nashville Police Department, said a “female shooter was firing, the officers engaged her, she was fatally shot by responding police officers.”The shooter was “armed with at least two assault rifles and a handgun,” Aaron said.
Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a school shooting, Monday in Nashville, Tenn.
(John Bazemore/Assocaited Press)
Children from the Covenant School in Nashville hold hands as they’re taken to a church to reunite with their parents.
(Jonathan Mattise / Associated Press)
