Advertisement
World & Nation

2 dead, several injured in knife attack at Muslim center in Portugal’s capital

Police officers outside entrance of Muslim center in Lisbon, Portugal
Police officers stand at the entrance of an Ismaili Muslim center in Lisbon, Portugal, where an attacker fatally stabbed two people Tuesday.
(Armando Franca / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
LISBON, Portugal — 

Police shot a man suspected of stabbing two women to death at an Ismaili Muslim center in Lisbon, the Portuguese capital, authorities said Tuesday.

The women were staff members at the center, Ismaili community leader Narzim Ahmad told Portuguese TV channel S.I.C.

Police were called to the center late Tuesday morning, where they encountered a suspect “armed with a large knife,” a police statement said.

Advertisement

Police ordered him to surrender, but he advanced toward them and was “neutralized,” the statement said. The suspect was taken to a Lisbon hospital, where he was in police custody.

Several other people were wounded, according to the statement, but it provided no further details.

Prime Minister António Costa said police shot the suspect, and told reporters that the attack was “a criminal act.”

FILE Daisy and a friend attach a Portuguese flag to her makeshift house while a low-cost airline jet approaches for landing in Lisbon, in Loures, Portugal, Monday, March 6, 2023. Daisy was hoping the flag could provide some kind of protection, before the arrival of municipal workers sent to demolish the house. Seven families, mostly immigrants from Sao Tome & Principe, were evicted and had their illegal houses demolished. They had built their houses in the last couple of years when unable to pay the rising rents being asked. (AP Photo/Armando Franca, File)

World & Nation

In low-wage Portugal, Europe’s housing crisis bites deep

Portugal’s center-left socialist government is set to approve a package of measures to address the country’s housing crisis.

“Everything points to this being an isolated incident,” Costa said, without providing further details.

There was no immediate word on the identity of those killed.

Armed police from a special operations unit could be seen forming a perimeter outside the building.

Costa said it was too soon to speculate about a motive.

Tourists enjoying Santa Luzia sight view in Lisbon. April 25th. Lisbon, Portugal. Jose Sarmento Matos for the La Times.

World & Nation

Welcome to Portugal, the new expat haven. Californians, please go home

Portugal, with its warm climate, plentiful sun and cheap cost of living, has become a destination for Californians.

The Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, generally known as the Ismailis, belong to the Shia branch of Islam, according to their website. The Ismaili Muslims are a culturally diverse community living in more than 25 countries around the world, it says.

Portugal hasn’t recorded any significant terror attacks in recent decades, and religious violence is virtually unheard of.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement