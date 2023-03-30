Advertisement
Philippine ferry fire leaves 31 dead, 23 injured and at least 7 missing

Philippine Coast Guard ship spraying water to extinguish ferry fire
A Philippine Coast Guard ship sprays water to try to put out a fire on a ferry.
(Philippine Coast Guard)
By JIM GOMEZ
Associated Press
MANILA — 

A ferry carrying about 250 passengers and crew caught fire in the southern Philippines, and at least 31 people drowned or died in the blaze, a provincial governor said Thursday.

Many of those who were rescued had jumped off the Lady Mary Joy 3 in panic at the height of the fire and were plucked from the sea by the Philippine Coast Guard, navy, another ferry and local fishermen, said Gov. Jim Hataman of the southern island province of Basilan. The search-and-rescue effort was continuing Thursday for at least seven missing passengers.

The burned ferry was towed to Basilan’s shoreline, where coast guard personnel and other authorities later discovered 18 bodies in a budget section of the passenger cabin, Hataman said, adding that the search of the vessel was continuing.

“These victims perished on board due to the fire,” Hataman said. He said an investigation was underway and the discovery suggested there were additional travelers not listed on the vessel’s manifest.

The ferry was en route to Jolo town in Sulu province from the southern port city of Zamboanga when it caught fire off Basilan close to midnight, he said.

At least 23 passengers were injured and brought to hospitals.

“Some of the passengers were roused from sleep due to the commotion caused by the fire. Some jumped off the ship,” Hataman told the Associated Press by telephone.

Sea accidents are common in the Philippine archipelago because of frequent storms, badly maintained boats, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations, especially in remote provinces.

In December 1987, the ferry Dona Paz sank after colliding with a fuel tanker, killing more than 4,300 people in the world’s worst peacetime maritime disaster.

