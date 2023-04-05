Husband of former Scotland leader Nicola Sturgeon arrested in finance probe

Then-Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband, Peter Murrell, stand outside a polling station in Glasgow in December 2019.

The husband of former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in a party finance probe, British media reported Wednesday.

Police in Scotland did not identify Peter Murrell as the 58-year old man whom they arrested Wednesday “in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.” However, Britain’s Press Assn., the BBC and others reported that it was Murrell.

“Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP [has] been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so,” the party said in a statement released after the arrest.

Murrell, 58, resigned March 18 as chief executive of the party his wife led amid a controversy about the SNP’s declining membership and the contest to replace Sturgeon as its leader and, therefore, as first minister.

Sturgeon, 52, announced her resignation in February after eight years as the head of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government. Sturgeon said at that time that serving well was knowing when to make way for someone else.

“In my head and in my heart I know that time is now,” she said, “that it’s right for me, for my party and my country.”

Deputy Scottish Labor Party leader Jackie Baillie said the arrest was “deeply concerning” and called on Sturgeon and her successor, Humza Yousaf, to “urgently state what they knew and when.”

Yousaf said he had not had a role in party finances and vowed to be transparent under his leadership.

The investigation could further harm the SNP’s political fortunes, which saw its poll numbers droop during the acrimonious internal party election to replace Sturgeon.

“It certainly doesn’t do us any good,” Yousaf said when asked if Murrell’s arrest would hurt the party. “People will have questions; there will be some concerns. Our party membership will have concerns, too. What I can commit to as party leader is that we want to be absolutely transparent.”

Sturgeon had led Scotland since 2014, when Scots voted to remain part of the United Kingdom. While the referendum was billed as a once-in-a-generation decision on independence, Sturgeon and the SNP had pushed for a new vote, arguing that Britain’s departure from the European Union had changed the ground rules.

The Scottish government wants to hold a referendum next October with the question: “Should Scotland be an independent country?”

The central government in London refuses to approve a vote, saying the question was settled in the 2014 plebiscite, which saw Scottish voters reject independence by a margin of 55% to 45%.

Murrell’s resignation came just before his wife left office and as three members of the Scottish Parliament fought a bitter contest to replace her.

The SNP had publicly denied a newspaper report that its membership had plunged from more than 100,000 to slightly more than 70,000 in the last year, before admitting that it was true. Murrell accepted responsibility and quit, saying that, “while there was no intent to mislead, I accept that this has been the outcome.”

Police cars were parked outside Murrell and Sturgeon’s Glasgow home Wednesday, and a blue tent was erected by officers in front of the house.

Officers were also stationed outside SNP headquarters in Edinburgh, and several police vans were parked near the building.