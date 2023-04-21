Britain’s deputy prime minister resigns after investigation into bullying

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has resigned after an independent investigation into complaints that he bullied civil servants.

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned Friday after an independent investigation found that he bullied civil servants, though he criticized the report as “flawed.”

His announcement came a day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received the findings of an investigation into eight formal complaints that Raab, who is also justice secretary, had been abusive toward staff during a previous stint in that role and while serving as Britain’s foreign secretary and Brexit secretary.

Raab, 49, denied allegations that he belittled and demeaned his staff and said he “behaved professionally at all times,” but said he was resigning because he had promised to do so if the bullying complaints were upheld.

Advertisement

The investigation made two findings of bullying and dismissed the other complaints, Raab said in his resignation letter. But he called the findings “flawed” and said the inquiry “set a dangerous precedent” by “setting the threshold for bullying so low.”

He said he quit because he was “duty bound” to resign since he had promised to.

The resignation spares Sunak from having to determine the fate of his top deputy.

If he fired Raab, he would open himself to criticism for hiring him in the first place; if he kept him in the job, he would be criticized for failing to follow through on his promise to restore integrity to the Conservative-led government.

Sunak received the investigation report Thursday morning and didn’t immediately make a decision. Spokesperson Max Blain, speaking before Raab’s resignation, said Sunak still had “full confidence” in Raab while he reviewed the report.

Britain’s ministerial code of conduct requires ministers to treat people with respect and have proper and appropriate relationships with colleagues, civil servants and staff. It says harassment, discrimination and bullying will not be tolerated.

Raab was elected to Parliament in 2010 and unsuccessfully sought to become Conservative Party leader, and therefore prime minister, in 2019 before throwing his support behind Johnson. Appointed deputy prime minister under Johnson, he briefly took charge of the government when Johnson was hospitalized with COVID-19 in April 2020.

Raab said in his letter that he had “not intentionally belittled anyone” and was “genuinely sorry for any unintended stress or offense that any officials felt.”

He noted that the inquiry concluded he had not “sworn or shouted at anyone, let alone thrown anything or otherwise physically intimidated anyone.”

The report is the latest ethics headache for Sunak, who vowed to restore order and integrity to government after three years of instability under predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. Multiple scandals brought Johnson down in summer 2022, and Truss quit in October after just six weeks in office when her tax-cutting economic plans sparked mayhem in the financial markets.

But Sunak has struggled to shake off opposition allegations that the Conservative government remains mired in scandal and sleaze.