Boris Johnson quits as U.K. lawmaker, faces sanctions for misleading Parliament

Boris Johnson leaves his house in London
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson led the Conservatives to a landslide victory in 2019 but was forced out by his own party less than three years later.
(Alberto Pezzali / Associated Press)
By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON — 

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson shocked Britain on Friday by quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament.

Johnson resigned after receiving the results of an investigation by lawmakers over misleading statements he made to Parliament about “partygate.”

In a statement, he accused opponents of trying to drive him out.

He said he had “received a letter from the Privileges Committee making it clear — much to my amazement — that they are determined to use the proceedings against me to drive me out of Parliament.”

He called the committee a “kangaroo court.”

The resignation will trigger a special election to replace Johnson as a lawmaker for a suburban London seat.

Johnson, whose career has been a roller coaster of scandals and comebacks, led the Conservatives to a landslide victory in 2019 but was forced out by his own party less than three years later.

He had been awaiting the outcome of an investigation by a House of Commons standards committee over misleading statements he made to Parliament about a slew of gatherings in government buildings in 2020 and 2021 that breached pandemic lockdown rules.

Police eventually issued 126 fines over the late-night soirees, boozy parties and “wine time Fridays,” including one to Johnson, and the scandal helped hasten the end of his premiership.

The committee is expected to publish its report in the next few weeks.

