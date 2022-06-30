Buckingham Palace’s review of Meghan bullying claims to stay private

Buckingham Palace has investigated how staff handled allegations of bullying made against Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex — but the findings will remain private.

Palace officials told reporters Wednesday that the details of the independent review were not being released in order to protect the confidentiality of those who took part. Current and former staff members were invited to speak about their experiences of working for Meghan, after allegations surfaced last year of her bullying several members of staff.

Following the review, officials said the palace’s human resources policies have been updated — but the palace declined to say what the changes were.

Buckingham Palace launched the investigation in March 2021 after news reports alleged that Meghan drove out two personal assistants and that staff were “humiliated” on several occasions during her time living at Kensington Palace with Prince Harry.

The couple, who married at Windsor Castle in 2018, announced in early 2020 that they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

Meghan’s lawyers denied the bullying allegations when they were made. At the time, her spokesperson said the claims were the “latest attack on her character.”

In its Sovereign Grant report published Thursday, Buckingham Palace said the royal household’s “Concern at Work” policy encourages individuals to raise any concerns they may have about the conduct of others and sets out how issues can be aired.

The document said that “counseling and support are provided through the household’s long-established employee assistance program” and that “managers are trained to support, mentor and coach their teams.”

Tensions between the royal family and Meghan and Prince Harry, who is the Duke of Sussex, have been high since the couple left Britain and aired their unhappiness with the monarchy. In an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Meghan, who is biracial, alleged that, when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, there were “concerns and conversations” within the royal family about how dark his skin would be.