Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
World & Nation

Far from Russia, a pro-Moscow sliver of land tries to cling to its identity — and keep war at bay

Tree-lined lake in the city center of Tiraspol, Transnistria
A lake in the city center of Tiraspol, the capital of the breakaway republic of Transnistria, wedged between Moldova and Ukraine.
(Anton Polyakov / Getty Images)
By Nabih BulosForeign Correspondent 

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

TIRASPOL, Transnistria — The hammer-and-sickle still flutters proudly over the park-lined thoroughfares in this capital of a country that doesn’t exist. The top of City Hall bears the Soviet star. And the street names — Strada Karl Marx, Strada Yuri Gagarin — hark back to bygone days of Soviet glory.

When you visit Transnistria, the unrecognized breakaway republic carved out of a strip of land between Ukraine and Moldova, the first impression is of a Soviet Union in the smartphone era, a place where couples take selfies near giant Lenin statues, and paeans to Communist leaders hang near billboards advertising “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

It’s one of the reasons why Transnistria, often portrayed as little more than a Soviet time capsule, has become a popular destination among travel bloggers and adventure tourists. But beneath the Communist kitsch lies a real affinity with Russia among the region’s 300,000 or so people, which up to now has been to their advantage.

Advertisement
Families strolling a park with a statue of a person on horseback in the background.
Families stroll through one of the many parks in Tiraspol, Transnistria.
(Nabih Bulos / Los Angeles Times)

“People here feel Russian,” said Anatoly Dirun, a Transnistrian political scientist in grandly stodgy Tiraspol. “Not just as a nationality, but as a people who love Russia and want to belong to Russian civilization.”

That loyalty comes from Transnistria’s short history. In 1992, Russian troops helped people here beat back nationalists from next-door Moldova and establish the region as a sort of Rhode Island-sized Russia, run by pro-Moscow Russian speakers, defended by a Russia-funded army and security services, and kept afloat economically by a Russia-style currency and dirt-cheap Russian gas — all of this some 400 miles from the nearest Russian border.

Advertisement
CHISINAU, MOLDOVA - MARCH 12: Thousands of people gather for anti-government protests in Moldova's capital Chisinau amid rising cost-of-living on March 12, 2023. The protest was organized by the populist Sor Party. The protesters marched toward the Grand National Assembly Square. Sporadic clashes broke out from time to time as police tried to stop the march. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

World & Nation

With war in next-door Ukraine, this tiny country fears it’s in Russia’s crosshairs too

Like Ukraine, its eastern neighbor and fellow former Soviet republic, Moldova is struggling to keep from being turned into a puppet of Russia once more.

The self-declared Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic’s status as a de facto protectorate of Moscow — including its peaceful, if not totally friendly, modus vivendi with Moldova, which officially regards Transnistria as part of its territory — has largely worked for the last 30 years or so.

Up until Feb. 24, 2022, that is, when Russia invaded Ukraine. Suddenly, being so heavily identified with and reliant on its big brother to the east became a lot more complicated for Transnistria, also known as Trans-Dniester. Since then, the territory — which no country, not even Russia, recognizes — has had to adjust to some uncomfortable new realities, such as increased distrust from its neighbors and a greater dependence than ever on Moldova for its economic survival.

When the war began, suspicions immediately fell on Transnistria as another possible staging ground for invading Russian forces, prompting Ukraine to seal off their shared border. Then, when Moldova’s president condemned the invasion, natural gas supplies from Russia — which were delivered virtually free of charge via a pipeline running through Ukraine and which Transnistria used to produce electricity and iron for export — came under threat.

It was a quadruple whammy for Transnistria’s economy. The territory lost its role as a passageway for legal (and illegal) goods in and out of Ukraine, and no longer had a source of cheap gas. Import costs more than doubled. Visitors, alarmed by what was now considered a geopolitical powder keg, stayed away.

“I survived the war in ’92, so people like me aren’t afraid of conflict, but it’s been difficult for businesses,” said Alexander Kalish, 41, who owns the Back in the U.S.S.R. cafe in the border village of Bender. Since the invasion, his restaurant has drawn in half as many customers as usual.

With Ukrainian ports no longer accessible, all Transnistria’s exports now pass through Moldova, its ostensible adversary, with three-quarters of them either remaining there or going on to the European Union. Since Russia cut the gas supply by up to half, Moldova has been giving its supply of Russian gas virtually free of charge to Transnistria, whose power plants then convert it to electricity to sell back to Moldova at a cheaper price than the Moldovan government can get elsewhere.

The cooperativeness is a far cry from initial fears among some Transnistrians that Moldova would use the war in Ukraine as a pretext to retake their region by force and then merge with Romania to the west. (Ethnic Romanians make up the largest proportion of the Moldovan population.)

People wait in vehicles to cross the border seen from the Moldovan side of the Varnita-Bender crossing between Moldova and the Moldovan separatist region of Trans-Dniester, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Police in the Moldovan separatist region of Trans-Dniester say two explosions on Tuesday morning at a radio facility close to the Ukrainian border knocked two powerful antennas out of service just a day after several explosions believed to be caused by rocket-propelled grenades were reported to have hit the Ministry of State Security in the city of Tiraspol, the region's capital. (AP Photo/Aurel Obreja)

World & Nation

How is Moldova’s Transnistria region related to the war in Ukraine?

Explosions in the past two days have raised concerns that Russia’s war in Ukraine could extend to Transnistria, a separatist region of Moldova.

“Everyone was predicting war between Transnistria and Moldova. But Transnistria and Moldova have never been so close,” said Alexandru Lesanu, an independent researcher focused on post-Soviet quasi-states. “That’s the paradox of the situation.”

Transnistria has managed to avoid embroiling itself in the Ukraine war, despite the billions of dollars in subsidies it receives from Moscow, the 1,500 Russian peacekeeping troops on its soil and the occasional rumblings from the Kremlin that it will mobilize to protect Russian speakers in the region just as it claims to be doing in Ukraine. A Russian ammunition depot on Transnistria’s edge with Ukraine in the village of Cobasna, said to be Eastern Europe’s largest stockpile, remains untouched.

Advertisement

“Tiraspol authorities are not interested in being involved in this conflict,” said Dirun, the political scientist.

A visit to Tiraspol shows the war to be a distant concern. On a recent weekend, families enjoyed the early spring sun, some stopping to pick toys from street stalls or heading to a nearby market for pickles and preserved fruit. In one of the capital’s many parks, children coerced parents into giving them a push on rusty swings or going on carnival rides that had seen better days. Russian soldiers, young men in fatigues and masks covering half their faces, stood guard in some places, but overall maintained a low profile.

Some see in the increased economic cooperation with Moldova an opportunity to further push Transnistria into a political settlement that would see the two sides unify. But many here are wary of such ideas, insisting that the issues go beyond economics to thorny matters of identity.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the territory — a 1,600-square-mile enclave of mostly ethnic Russians and Ukrainians on the eastern bank of the Dniester River — opposed Moldova’s attempts to merge with Romania and declared itself a Soviet republic in 1990.

Moldova became independent a year later, and a brief but bloody war ensued, with Russia helping Transnistrians win their separatist bid. Despite lacking international recognition, the territory maintains its own border, currency, passports, pension scheme, national anthem and industrial economy, all underpinned by Russian largesse.

“Everyone respects Russia, and it couldn’t be otherwise. In 1992, only Russia extended a helping hand,” said Kalish, the cafe owner.

Advertisement
A long red table surrounded with red chairs sits in a cafe with mostly red wall hangings against white walls
A serving of nostalgia is on the menu at the Back in the U.S.S.R. cafe in Bender, Transnistria.
(Nabih Bulos / Los Angeles Times)

His restaurant, on the second floor of a building near Bender’s downtown district, attests to that appreciation. Inside, customers eat under the gaze of busts of Lenin, posters of Soviet-era movie stars and a jovial bear donning Soviet regalia. The menu offers Soviet comfort food, with sausages, potato salad, soups including borscht and sour cream, and dessert with cherry and sour cream dumplings, all shining under a heat lamp.

Kalish opened the restaurant, he said, because the U.S.S.R. signified a pleasant memory for him and others of his generation.

“If you ask them, they say, ‘I had everything I needed in life.’ The U.S.S.R. was stability,” he said.

FILE - In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, soldiers take part in joint drills between Belarus and Russia at Brestsky firing range in Belarus. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has welcomed thousands of Russian troops to his country, allowed the Kremlin to use it to launch the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and offered to station some of Moscow’s tactical nuclear weapons there. But he has avoided having Belarus take part directly in the fighting – for now. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

World & Nation

Their leader is Putin’s friend. But Belarusians are wary of being drawn into Ukraine war

Belarus’ president has welcomed thousands of Russian troops to his country but has avoided having it take part directly in the fighting in Ukraine.

Though he didn’t consider Moldovans his enemy, the fact remained that they had a mentality more geared toward Romania, he added.

Thirty years ago, integration with Moldova might have been feasible, but “today, it is impossible — we are different people,” Kalish said. “There’s a whole generation who do not know anyone else except Russia.”

Advertisement

The result of that can be seen in the streets. The Russian tricolor is omnipresent, as is the Cyrillic alphabet. Russian is the lingua franca here. You can even spot the occasional “Z” sign, a reference to the marks painted on Russian materiel ahead of the Ukraine invasion.

For the young, the matter is more complicated. Though they weren’t born during the Soviet era, their education system is based on Russia’s, and many take on Russian passports for ease of travel and employment opportunities. But that means they could be drafted for Moscow’s war effort, said 26-year-old Sergei, who declined to give his last name to avoid reprisals.

Visitors wearing military camouflage stand at the entrance of the 'PMC Wagner Centre', which is associated with businessman and founder of the Wagner private military group Yevgeny Prigozhin, during the official opening of the office block during National Unity Day, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

World & Nation

Welcome to the Wagner-verse, where action films serve up propaganda for Russia’s notorious mercenary army

Russian private military contractor Wagner is busy boosting its brand as its fighters try to subdue Ukraine, trading secrecy for war propaganda movies.

“I don’t care about Russia or Putin, but there are people here who do. The problem is that it’s someone like me who would be mobilized if something happens, and I don’t want that,” he said, adding that four of his friends had already moved to Russia for work.

Andrei, a 22-year-old photographer from Bender, went the other direction, moving to Chisinau, the Moldovan capital, a few years ago.

He left Transnistria to avoid army service (which was why he didn’t give his last name), and he appreciates the freedoms he has in Chisinau, which aren’t matched at home. His photographic artwork would never be accepted there.

As a result, he feels caught in limbo — like so much about Transnistria, itself literally an in-between place.

Advertisement

“People in Ukraine can now say, ‘We’re Ukrainians,’ and live in Ukraine. People in Russia can say the same. But in Transnistria? We can’t say who we are,” he said.

“It’s not a country.”

More to Read

World & NationUkraine

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Nabih Bulos

Nabih Bulos is the Middle East bureau chief for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2012, he has covered the aftermath of the “Arab Spring” revolution as well as the Islamic State’s resurgence and the campaign to defeat it. His work has taken him to Syria, Iraq, Libya, Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Yemen as well as on the migrant trail through the Balkans and northern Europe. A Fulbright scholar, Bulos is also a concert violinist who has performed with Daniel Barenboim, Valeri Gergyev and Bono.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • L.A. Times Studios presents House of Troy

    Chapter 2: The Trojan Horse

    In 2005, there was no bigger show in L.A. than USC football. The players were household names, celebrities crowded the sidelines, and the wins kept piling up — until Texas came to town.

  • Boiling Point S2

    Can Offshore Wind Survive the Trump Administration?

    California once bet big on offshore wind to help power its clean-energy future, but the Trump administration is now paying developers billions to walk away from their projects. As California’s remaining offshore-wind leases hang in the balance, the state is fighting back in court.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

Most Read in World & Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement