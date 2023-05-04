The coronation of King Charles III. What to know
King Charles III is to be crowned Saturday in London. His will be the 39th coronation at Westminster Abbey and the first in 70 years, since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned at age 25.
Charles, 74, became king the moment Queen Elizabeth died, but now it’s time for the formalities and pomp — and for the five-pound St. Edward’s Crown to be placed on his head. His wife, Camilla, will be crowned as queen.
Here’s what to know for the coronation:
- 1
Coronation time: A bit of Harry Potter and Monty Python, more than a little national self-reckoning
The crowning of King Charles III: Britain’s grand coronation spectacle evokes mirth or ire for some, but prompts reverence from others.
- 2
Which king hired bouncers to block the queen from his coronation? Astonishing crowning moments
You think royal intrigue over Harry, Meaghan and King Charles III’s coronation is bad? This monarch hired bouncers to block his queen from his ceremony.
- 3
Not just an English affair: King Charles III’s formal accession to the throne points up restiveness in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
- 4
What’s with the weird spoon, jeweled orb and scepters at King Charles III’s coronation?
Watching the coronation of King Charles III? Here’s what you should know about the crowns, scepters, orbs and more.
- 5
The former actress Meghan Markle shut down rumors surrounding letters exchanged between her and King Charles III years before his coronation.
- 6
King Charles III’s wife has been officially identified as ‘Queen Camilla’ for the first time, with the title on the invitation for the coronation.
- 7
The symbolic unity provided by a monarch can limit the most problematic forms of populism and thwart efforts by demagogues to make themselves the embodiment of ‘the people.’
- 8
Commentary: Pledge allegiance to Britain’s King Charles? I’ll pass on that part of the coronation
Charles’ coronation continues a historic ritual that dates back more than 1,000. It’s captivating to watch, but a little cringey too.
- 9
The coronation of King Charles III is luring tourists fascinated by the pageantry and spectacle of the monarchy, but the British economy is in a rut.
- 10
Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation at Westminster Abbey
Harry’s attendance comes despite the rift within the House of Windsor prompted by his decision to reveal family secrets in his bestselling book, ‘Spare.’
- 11
Barring tragedy or revolution, Britain is set to have a man instead of a woman on the throne for the next 75 years at least.
- 12
A rising tide of anti-royal sentiment thrusts a British throne without Queen Elizabeth into unstable territory.
- 13
Bells toll across Britain and mourners flock to palace gates to honor Queen Elizabeth II as the country prepares for a new age under King Charles III.
- 14
Elizabeth’s and Charles’ lives and temperaments diverged from an early age. What will his legacy be?
- 15
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, joined Prince William and Princess Kate at Windsor Castle to view floral tributes left by the public in honor of the queen.
- 16
Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign was so long that most of Britain’s 68 million people have known no other sovereign.
- 17
Prince Charles has taken on a greater public role in recent years, increasingly standing in for his aging mother, Queen Elizabeth II.