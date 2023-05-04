Advertisement
World & Nation

The coronation of King Charles III. What to know

A man walks by a portrait of King Charles III in London.
A man walks by a portrait of King Charles III in London on Thursday. The king’s coronation will take place Saturday at Westminster Abbey.
(Andreea Alexandru / Associated Press)
By Times staff
Share

King Charles III is to be crowned Saturday in London. His will be the 39th coronation at Westminster Abbey and the first in 70 years, since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned at age 25.

Charles, 74, became king the moment Queen Elizabeth died, but now it’s time for the formalities and pomp — and for the five-pound St. Edward’s Crown to be placed on his head. His wife, Camilla, will be crowned as queen.

Here’s what to know for the coronation:

Read more
Advertisement