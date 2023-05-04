The coronation of King Charles III. What to know

King Charles III is to be crowned Saturday in London. His will be the 39th coronation at Westminster Abbey and the first in 70 years, since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned at age 25.

Charles, 74, became king the moment Queen Elizabeth died, but now it’s time for the formalities and pomp — and for the five-pound St. Edward’s Crown to be placed on his head. His wife, Camilla, will be crowned as queen.

Here’s what to know for the coronation: