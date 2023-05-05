King Charles’ coronation is Britain’s first on TV since 1953. Here’s how to watch

The coronation of King Charles III will begin Saturday with a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will ride in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, an ornate, air-conditioned, horse-drawn carriage. The procession is expected to reach Westminster Abbey around 11 a.m. (British Summer Time); 3 a.m. (PDT).

In the first stage of the coronation ceremonies, Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, will address the approximately 2,000 people in the congregation and proclaim Charles king.

In the second stage, King Charles will take his oath.

In the third stage, the king is seated in the Coronation Chair to be anointed.

If the fourth stage, he is crowned with the St. Edward’s Crown, worn only for coronations.

In the fifth stage, King Charles III takes the throne.

Queen Consort Camilla will then be anointed, crowned and enthroned in a shorter ceremony.

The king and queen consort then return to Buckingham Palace, retracing their route, this time in horse-drawn Gold State Coach.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are expected to be joined by members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Streaming coverage has already begun on BritBox with “Countdown to the Crown: The Who’s Who and What’s What of the Coronation,” a daily streaming series providing a guide to the the coronation ceremonies and celebrations. Below, find our complete guide to how to watch the festivities live.

Broadcast and cable TV

(All times Pacific Daylight Time, subject to change)

The Coronation of HM the King

Kirsty Young, Huw Edwards, Sophie Raworth and Claire Balding.



11:30 p.m. Friday - 7 a.m. Saturday | BBC News

The Preparation: 11:30 p.m. - 2:15 a.m.

The Coronation: 2:15 a.m. - 5 a.m.

The Celebration: 5 a.m. - 7 a.m.

CBS News: The Coronation of King Charles III

With Michelle Miller, Dana Jacobson and Jeff Glor will anchor with reporting from Holly Williams, Mark Phillips, Imtiaz Tyab and Chris Livesay. Commentary from royal experts Tina Brown, Julian Payne and Wesley Kerr.



2 - 7 a.m. | CBS (Streaming on CBSnews.com)

NBC News Special: The Coronation of King Charles III

Savannah Guthrie anchors. With Kristen Welker, Keir Simmons, Kelly Cobiella, Molly Hunter, Meagan Fitzgerald, Wilfred Frost, Daisy McAndrew, Katie Nicholl and Simon Lewis.



2:12 a.m. - 7 a.m. | NBC (Streaming on NBC.com)

ABC News Special: The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Michael Strahan anchors. With Deborah Roberts, Lara Spencer, Ian Pannell, James Longman, Maggie Rulli, Britt Clennett, Lama Hasan, Robert Jobson and Victoria Murphy.



2 - 7 a.m. | ABC (Streaming on ABCnews.com)

The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Martha MacCallum, Ainsley Earhardt and Piers Morgan anchor. With Greg Palkot, Alex Hogan, Benjamin Hall and Brit Hume.



2 - 7 a.m. | Fox (Streaming on FoxNews.com)

The Coronation of King Charles III



11:30 p.m. - 6:30 a.m. | PBS (KVCR 24) (Streaming on PBS.org/livestream)

The Coronation

Coverage of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla. Hosts Kirsty Young, Huw Edwards, Sophie Raworth and Clare Balding.



11:30 p.m. - 7 a.m. | PBS (KOCE 50) (Streaming on PBS.org/livestream)

Noticias Univision presenta: La coronación del rey Carlos III



2 a.m. - 3 a.m. | Univision (KMEX 34) (Streaming on UnivisionNow.com)

The Coronation of King Charles III

Isa Soares; Anderson Cooper.



10 p.m. Friday - 9 a.m. Saturday | CNN (Streaming on CNN.com)

The Coronation of King Charles III

Alex Witt.



2 - 7 a.m. | MSNBC (Streaming on MSNBC.com)

The Coronation of King Charles the III and Queen Camilla

Pat Kiernan and Sharon Tazewell achor. With Bob Hardt, Richard Aldous and Jamie Stelter.



2 a.m. | Spectrum News (Streaming on Spectrum News+)

Live streaming

BritBox

ITV News’ live coverage hosted by Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham. After the event viewers will be able to watch the program on demand and there will also be a special hour-long highlights show that will be available after the ceremony.

Hulu

Peacock (NBC News coverage)

Paramount+ (CBS News coverage)