Coronation day, at long last: Britain’s Charles III to formally ascend the throne

Mounted police officers patrol the area on Saturday ahead of the coronation of King Charles III in London.

Giant-sized Union Jacks flapped in the breeze, marching bands precision-stepped across cobblestones and thousands of watchful “bobbies” patrolled the streets Saturday as Britain pulled out all the ceremonial stops for its first royal coronation in seven decades.

Before some 2,300 invited VIPs at Westminster Abbey — and an audience of millions worldwide — King Charles III and his wife Camilla were to be crowned in a sumptuous reprise of centuries-old rituals, with a few modern-day twists.

Coronation day, kicking off a long holiday weekend of festivities, dawned damp and cloudy, then brightened. Along the route of the royal procession, thousands of bleary-eyed onlookers — tourists and homegrown royalists alike — had lined up days in advance to claim a prime viewing spot, camping out with tents, tarps and plastic chairs.

Advertisement

“They deserve my respect, and they have it,” said Dak Shi, a 66-year-old British health worker who is a staunchly devoted fan of the monarchy.

In a moment of levity, or perhaps a keen appreciation of practical necessities, watchers near Trafalgar Square early Saturday enthusiastically cheered the passage of a truck carrying portable toilets. Many watchers wore hats and makeshift garments emblazoned with royalty-themed regalia, or wrapped themselves in British flag.

Security surrounding the event was the largest such operation in many years, said officials of the Metropolitan Police, which was fielding 11,000 officers to keep watch over the proceedings.

Invited guests with coveted seats inside the majestic abbey included First Lady Jill Biden, together with many other domestic and overseas dignitaries. Traditionally, the American president does not attend coronations.

Charles has actually been king since September, when his widely revered mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at 96 after 70 years on the throne, which made her the longest-serving British monarch. The coronation is meant to affirm and formalize his role, while boosting national unity and providing the kind of royal spectacle and iconic imagery that draws visitors from all over the world.

“We’re just so excited — we came all the way from San Antonio!” said Debbie Hoover, 55, who traveled to London with her elderly mother, Dottie. They booked their trip as soon as the coronation date was set.

Family drama, a constant refrain in royal circles, reached fever pitch as final hours to the ceremony ticked down.

Prince Harry — the king’s younger son, who had a highly publicized falling-out with the family after stepping back from royal duties — was attending alone. Wife Meghan was staying home in Montecito with the couple’s children, marking the fourth birthday of their son Archie.

Harry was to play no formal role in the ceremonies, with the British tabloids gleefully declaring that this left him in the same social Siberia as Prince Andrew, the king’s younger brother who was stripped of royal duties after a financial settlement with a woman who said she was forced into sexual encounters with him.

The ceremonies also mark an extraordinary public rehabilitation on the part of the queen consort, now to be queen, Camilla.

As Charles’ longtime paramour, she was for many years a reviled figure after the breakdown of Charles’ first marriage, to Diana, Princess of Wales, who was killed in a car accident in Paris in 1997. Many Britons thought she would never be queen, but she gradually gained public acceptance.

At 74, Charles has waited nearly his whole life for this moment. At various points in his long interlude as heir apparent, some wondered whether the line of succession might even skip to his elder son, Prince William, whose wife Kate is generally considered the most popular royal. They have three young children, all of whom will play a part in the day’s commemorations.

The monarchy’s overall popularity has been sliding for years, but occasions like this still serve to demonstrate its enduring appeal. William, Charles and Kate thrilled onlookers on Friday with a brief walkabout outside Buckingham Palace, where they reached over barricades to shake hands and greet the waiting crowds.

