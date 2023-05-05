Kentucky rioter sentenced to longest punishment yet in Jan. 6 case — 14 years
A Kentucky man with a long criminal record was sentenced Friday to over 14 years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray as he stormed the U.S. Capitol with his wife.
Peter Schwartz’s prison sentence is the longest yet among hundreds of Capitol riot cases.
The judge who sentenced him had also handed down the previous longest sentence — 10 years — to a retired New York Police Department officer who assaulted a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Prosecutors had recommended a prison sentence of 24 years and 6 months for Schwartz, a welder.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced him to serve 170 months in prison.
