Photos: King Charles III coronation culminates seven decade journey from heir to monarch

King Charles III was crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey, receiving the bejeweled St. Edward’s Crown in a ceremony built on ancient tradition at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain.

Trumpets sounded inside the medieval abbey and the congregation shouted “God save the king!” at a service attended by more than 2,000 guests, including world leaders, aristocrats and celebrities. Outside, thousands of troops, tens of thousands of spectators and a smattering of protesters converged.

It was the culmination of a seven-decade journey for Charles from heir to monarch.

To the royal family and government, the occasion — code-named Operation Golden Orb — was a display of heritage, tradition and spectacle unmatched around the world.

Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach past the Admiralty Arch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the coronation ceremony in London. (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool)

Britain’s King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort on the way to the coronation ceremony in London (Jon Super/Pool)

Britain’s King Charles III, center, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, front center, arrive for the coronation ceremony of Britain’s King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool)

From left, 1st row, Britain’s Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in Westminster Abbey. (Yui Mok/Pool)

King Charles III crowned with the St Edward’s Crown and surrounded by faith leaders, during the coronation at Westminster Abbey, in London. (Victoria Jones/Pool)

The King leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III in London. (Dan Charity/Pool)

Britain’s Queen Camilla and Britain’s King Charles III travel in the Gold State Coach, back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey after their coronations. (MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince Andrew leave Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla, in London. (Toby Melville/Pool)

Princess Charlotte, right, and Prince George depart Westminster Abbey after the coronation ceremony. (Alessandra Tarantino/Pool)

Royal fan Ben Weller reacts as he watches the Britain’s King Charles III coronation ceremony on a screen in London’s Hyde Park. (Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press)

Royal fans watch the Britain’s King Charles III coronation ceremony on a screen in London’s Hyde Park. (Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press)

A storefront window decorated with framed photographs and a painting of King Charles III is seen in London. (Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press)