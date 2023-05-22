U.S. signs new security pact with Papua New Guinea amid competition with China

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, left, shakes hands with Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape at a meeting Monday in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

The U.S. signed a new security pact with Papua New Guinea on Monday as it competes with China for influence in the Pacific.

Papua New Guinea’s location just north of Australia makes it strategically significant. It was the site of fierce battles during World War II, and with a population of nearly 10 million, it’s the most populous Pacific Island nation.

The State Department said the new agreement provides a framework to help improve security cooperation, enhance the capacity of Papua New Guinea’s defense force and increase regional stability. The full agreement will be made public once politicians in both countries have an opportunity for input, likely in a couple of months.

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At a breakfast meeting, Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape said his country faces significant security challenges, including skirmishes within the country and illegal fishing boats that light up the night like skyscrapers.

“We have our internal security as well as our sovereignty security issues,” Marape said. “We’re stepping up on that front to make sure our borders are secure.”

But the agreement sparked student protests in the second-largest city, Lae. And many in the Pacific are concerned about the increasing militarization of the region.

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Naomi Kipoi, 17, said she was opposed to the security pact because she felt that it meant the U.S. could come to her country whenever it pleased without permission. She said China had been a big help to her country by building roads and funding schools.

“The U.S. didn’t help us with aid and other things,” Kipoi said. “They’re just trying to sign the agreement.”

Last year, the nearby Solomon Islands signed its own security pact with China, a move that raised alarm throughout the Pacific. The U.S. has increased its focus on the Pacific, opening embassies in the Solomon Islands and Tonga, reviving Peace Corps volunteer efforts and encouraging more business investment.

But some have questioned how reliable a partner the U.S. is in the Pacific, particularly after President Biden canceled his plans to make a historic stop in Papua New Guinea to sign the pact. Biden would have been the first sitting U.S. president to visit any Pacific Island country, but he ended up canceling to focus on the debt-limit talks back at home.

World & Nation U.S. warns Solomon Islands of action over pact with China The Biden administration has warned the Solomon Islands that the United States will take unspecified action against the South Pacific nation should its recently concluded cooperation agreement with China pose a threat to U.S. or allied interests.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken traveled in Biden’s place, arriving in Papua New Guinea early Monday. In response to news of Blinken’s impending visit, China warned against the introduction of “geopolitical games” into the region.

As well as the defense pact, the U.S. also signed a maritime agreement with Papua New Guinea that will allow the U.S. Coast Guard to partner with the Pacific nation to counter illegal fishing and drug smuggling.

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The U.S. visit coincided with a trip by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was hosting a meeting with Pacific Island leaders to discuss better cooperation.

Blinken met with New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and said the two nations had a shared vision for the region.

“To make sure that it remains free, open, secure and prosperous,” Blinken said.

Hipkins told Blinken he was happy that Blinken had made the trip.

“The increased U.S. presence in the Pacific is something we welcome,” Hipkins said.

But Hipkins also drew a distinction with his own nation’s efforts.

“We are not interested in the militarization of the Pacific,” Hipkins told reporters before the Blinken meeting. “We are interested in working with the Pacific on issues where we have mutual interest, [such as] issues around climate change. And we’re not going to be attaching military strings to that support.”

Hipkins was one of the few leaders to venture out publicly. He got a rapturous reception from hundreds of well-wishers when he visited Gordons Market, a large fruit and vegetable market.