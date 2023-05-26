Man slips into VIP convoy and hugs German chancellor in embarrassing security breach

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech in Frankfurt on Wednesday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the European Central Bank.

German police have been left red-faced after a member of the public was able to slip into a VIP convoy for Chancellor Olaf Scholz and then give him a hearty hug as he prepared to board a plane at Frankfurt Airport.

Tabloid newspaper Bild reported Friday that Scholz’s bodyguards realized their mistake later, and chased the man down.

In a statement, federal police said the man was detained, but they declined to provide further details “for tactical reasons.”

Advertisement

Scholz’s office confirmed the incident, which happened late Wednesday as Scholz made his way back to Berlin following a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the European Central Bank.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, but an investigation into the security breach has been launched, police said.