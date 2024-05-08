Advertisement
World & Nation

Another German government official is attacked as concerns over political violence rise

Franziska Giffey, Berlin's top economic official, speaks to media.
Franziska Giffey, Berlin’s top economic official and former mayor, speaks to media after an event about solar energy in Berlin on Wednesday. A day earlier she was violently assaulted at an event in a Berlin library, becoming the latest elected official to be brutally attacked in Germany recently.
(Ebrahim Noroozi / Associated Press)
By Kirsten Grieshaber
Share
BERLIN — 

A prominent Berlin politician was violently assaulted and suffered injuries to her head and neck, police said Wednesday, in the latest attack on elected officials that raises concern over rising political violence in Germany.

Franziska Giffey, the city’s top economic official, a former mayor and an ex-federal minister, was attacked at an event at a Berlin library on Tuesday by a man who approached her from behind and hit her with a bag containing a hard device, police said.

Giffey was taken to a hospital and treated for head and neck pain, police said. A 74-year-old man was detained and police searched his home, police said. They said the suspect was known to police, but did not give any indication for a motive.

Advertisement

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner strongly condemned the attack.

German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left and SPD lead candidate for the European elections, Katarina Barley, listen, during Party of European Socialists (PES) Democracy Congress, in Berlin, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Christoph Soeder/dpa via AP)

World & Nation

A candidate for Germany’s key party was beaten up while campaigning for European elections

A candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party in next month’s European elections was beaten up and seriously injured while campaigning in Dresden.

May 4, 2024

“Anyone who attacks politicians is attacking our democracy,” said Wegner, according to German news agency dpa. “We will not tolerate this. We will oppose all forms of violence, hatred and agitation and protect our democracy.”

Giffey wrote on Instagram that “we live in a free and democratic country in which everyone is free to express their opinion ... and yet there is a clear limit. And that is violence against people who hold a different opinion, for whatever reason, in whatever form.”

“They are a transgression of boundaries that we as a society must resolutely oppose,” she said.

On Wednesday, Giffey, protected by several bodyguards, told reporters at a public event in Berlin that she was feeling fine but that “we also have to make it possible for us to live in a country where those who bear social and political responsibility can move freely.”

Last week, Matthias Ecke, a candidate from the party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, was beaten up in the eastern city of Dresden while campaigning for next month’s election for the European Parliament and had to undergo surgery.

A woman walks down a street in the village of Callac, on Dec.15, 2023. The far right cried victory in January 2023, when mayor Jean-Yves Rolland of Callac gave up his plan to house seven to 10 refugee families. (AP Photo/Mathieu Pattier)

World & Nation

French mayors face violence and intimidation from xenophobic far-right groups

Mayors in France are under attack. Opposition to immigration is a driving force, led by extreme-right groups often backed by national politicians.

Feb. 19, 2024

Police detained four suspects, ages 17 and 18, and said that the same group had apparently attacked a Green party worker minutes before they attacked Ecke. At least one of the teens is said to be linked to far-right groups, security officials said.

Advertisement

Also on Tuesday, a 47-year-old Green party politician was attacked by two people while putting up election posters in Dresden, dpa reported.

The incidents have raised political tensions in Germany.

Both government and opposition parties say their members and supporters have faced a wave of physical and verbal attacks in recent months. They called on police to step up protection for politicians and election rallies.

In February, the German parliament said in a report there were 2,790 attacks on elected representatives in 2023. Representatives of the Greens were disproportionally affected in 1,219 cases, those from the far-right Alternative for Germany party, or AfD, in 478 cases and representatives of the SPD in 420 cases.

The country’s vice chancellor, Robert Habeck, who is a member of the Green party, was prevented from disembarking a ferry for hours by a group of angry farmers in January, and the vice president of the German parliament, Katrin Goering-Eckardt, also from the Greens, was prevented from leaving an event in the state of Brandenburg last week when an angry crowd blocked her car.

FOR HOLD - FILE - In this Friday, July 12, 2019 file photo, rain drops cover the window of a car as German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the opening of the James-Simon-Galerie of at the Museum's Island in Berlin. Germany prepares for the Sept. 26 election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel at the helm of Europe's biggest economy, satisfaction with the old government and expectations of the new one vary widely across the country of 83 million. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

World & Nation

The unassuming power of Germany’s Angela Merkel. What does she leave behind?

Angela Merkel, a once-obscure scientist who claimed the global spotlight, leaves a mixed legacy as her 16-year tenure as Germany’s chancellor ends.

Sept. 24, 2021

Germany’s federal interior minister, Nancy Faeser, said after a special meeting of the country’s 16 state interior ministers on the issue of violence on Tuesday that possible measures included tightening Germany’s criminal law in order to “punish antidemocratic acts more severely,”

Many of the incidents have taken place in the formerly communist eastern part of the country, where Scholz’s government is deeply unpopular. The Interior Ministry in the state of Saxony said it had registered 112 election-related crimes so far this year, including 30 against elected officials or representatives.

Advertisement

Mainstream parties have accused AfD of links to violent neo-Nazi groups and of fomenting an intimidating political climate. One of its leaders, Bjoern Hoecke, is currently on trial for using a banned Nazi slogan.

Alternative for Germany, which campaigns against immigration and European integration, is expected to make gains in the European polls as well as in elections in Saxony and two other eastern German states in the fall.

Grieshaber writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement