Russia issues arrest warrant for Sen. Lindsey Graham over Ukraine war comments
Russia’s Interior Ministry on Monday issued an arrest warrant for Sen. Lindsey Graham following the South Carolina Republican’s comments related to the war in Ukraine.
In an edited video of his meeting Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that was released by Zelensky’s office, Graham noted that “the Russians are dying” and described U.S. military assistance to Ukraine as “the best money we’ve ever spent.”
While Graham appeared to have made the remarks in different parts of the conversation, the short video by Ukraine’s presidential office put them next to each other, causing outrage in Russia.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday that “it’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators.”
Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country’s top criminal investigation agency, has moved to open a criminal inquiry against Graham, and the Interior Ministry followed up by issuing a warrant for his arrest, indicated Monday in its official record of wanted criminal suspects.
