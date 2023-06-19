Advertisement
Titanic tourist submarine disappears on trip to see wreck in North Atlantic

An underwater scene of a diver with an oxygen tank swimming vertically in front of a large metal piece of shipwreck
This 1998 image shows a 17–ton portion of the hull of the Titanic as it is lifted to the surface during an expedition to the site of the wreck.
(RMS Titanic via Associated Press)
By Alexandra E. PetriStaff Writer 
A search-and-rescue mission was underway Monday after a submersible used for tourist expeditions to view the wreck of the Titanic went missing in the North Atlantic, according to media reports.

The BBC reported that the Boston Coast Guard is conducting a search-and-rescue mission for the sub off the coast of Newfoundland, an eastern province in Canada.

The Guardian reported that the Coast Guard confirmed “a small submarine with five persons onboard had gone missing in the vicinity of the Titanic wreck.”

Travel & Experiences

According to the Guardian, the sub is carrying five people and is operated by OceanGate Expeditions, a company that offers visits to the Titanic wreck. The Titanic, which sank in 1912, is located about 13,000 feet at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean nearly 400 nautical miles off the Newfoundland coast.

Representatives for the Boston Coast Guard did not immediately return requests for comment. Representatives for OceanGate Expeditions also did not immediately return requests for comment.

World & Nation

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Alexandra E. Petri

Alexandra E. Petri covers trends and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered live news at the New York Times. A two-time reporting fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation, she graduated from Penn State with a degree in journalism and international studies.

