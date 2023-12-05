‘Titanic’ fandom still runs deep. James Cameron returns the love with a new 4K remaster

Kate Winslet and Leonardo di Caprio in a scene from “Titanic.” A new 4K remastering overseen by filmmaker James Cameron hits home video his week.

Near, far, wherever they are, what are the most extreme lengths a “Titanic” fan has gone to in their love for James Cameron’s epic 1997 disaster romance?

Some have set out to clock thousands of lifetime viewings of the 11-time Oscar-winning Leonardo di Caprio-Kate Winslet starrer, says the filmmaker. “I think there’s one fellow that has set a goal to see it 10,000 times,” Cameron tells The Times. “It’s a long film, so I don’t know. He might not live long enough to pull that off.”

Then there’s Grammy- and Oscar-winning recording superstar Adele, who made a special request of Cameron and producer Jon Landau for her “Titanic”-themed 30th birthday celebration in 2018.

Advertisement

“We loaned the Heart of the Ocean to Adele for her birthday,” says Landau of the blue diamond prop necklace Rose (Gloria Stuart) drops into the ocean at the end of the film. Of Adele’s party, he says, “They built a grand staircase, all these things. That’s right up there for me.”

An image from the 4K restoration of James Cameron’s “Titanic.” (Paramount Pictures)

More than 25 years later, “Titanic” love goes on so strong that Cameron took about a week out of his packed “Avatar” franchise schedule this year to oversee a 4K remastering of his groundbreaking modern classic, a fictionalized retelling of the famous 1912 sinking that cost $200 million to produce. A two-disc 25th anniversary 4K Blu-ray and limited edition box set hits shelves today.

The long-awaited remaster is presented in Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos audio and is the first of six Cameron films heading to shelves in 4K, including “The Abyss,” “True Lies,” “Aliens,” “Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water.” (Like “Titanic,” which was previously rereleased theatrically in 2012, 2017 and again earlier this year, Cameron’s undersea thriller “The Abyss” is also getting a one-day 4K theatrical date on Dec. 6.)

Speaking on Zoom with his Lightstorm Entertainment partner Landau ahead of the 4K home video release, Cameron flashed back to the making of “Titanic,” for which a 800-foot-long full-scale replica ship was partially constructed in Rosarito, Mexico — a set the “Avatar” auteur says he would create very differently with today’s technology, using smaller set pieces extended via CGI.

But at the time “Titanic” was the most expensive film ever made, owing to the unprecedented physical scale of sets and sequences that required complex engineering and massive resources to mount. “We never panicked,” Cameron says with a laugh. “The studio panicked. It’s our job not to panic.”

The studio panicked. It’s our job not to panic. — James Cameron on the making of ‘Titanic’

Advertisement

The director admits there were miscalculations in logistics even before cameras rolled. “It was hundreds of miles of cabling, all the Musco lights in Hollywood at the time,” remembers Cameron. “The scale of everything was beyond anything we could imagine in terms of our prior experience. At the time we thought, wow, there’s no way this movie could ever make its money back. It’s just impossible. Well, guess what?”

One cut they made to help stanch the ballooning budget was to scrap an entire set planned to be canted at a three-degree angle, instead sticking to two other sets: a level one for pre-iceberg scenes and a second one tilted at six degrees to replicate the sinking of the ship. “We compromised the three degrees and we saved $750,000,” says Landau.

James Cameron on “Titanic”s biggest set piece: “Even with a lot of cheats, we still had a 200-foot-long section of the ship that could sink 40 feet into the water.” (Paramount Pictures)

Movies ‘Titanic’ Sinks Again (Spectacularly) To the question of the day--what does $200 million buy?

Another cheat: “We only cast short extras so it made our set look bigger,” says Cameron. “Anybody above 5’8”, we didn’t cast them. It’s like we got an extra million dollars of value out of casting.”

Opening in theaters December 19, 1997, the film became the highest-grossing film of all time — until Cameron beat his own record with “Avatar” in 2009.

“If the studio had had their way, they would have cut the entire ship sinking,” says Cameron. “The smartest thing we did was do the sinking last. It wasn’t because of strategy — it was simply because you sink the set last because otherwise it doesn’t look so good the next morning when you bring it back up.”

Cal (Billy Zane) gifts Rose (Kate Winslet) the Heart of the Ocean in a scene from “Titanic.” (Paramount Pictures)

A limited-edition box set further immerses “Titanic” fans into the world of the film. It includes sheet music for Celine Dion‘s juggernaut theme “My Heart Will Go On,” replicas of the actual boarding pass and ship menus given to passengers on the ill-fated journey, and notes written by Rose to Cal and from Jack to Rose in the film.

Among the 5 hours of bonus and legacy features in the two-disc set are new in-depth peeks at how Cameron pulled off “Titanic,” combining real footage with miniatures, green screen and other filmmaking techniques. “I think we could take 20 shots in the movie and ask somebody, is that a visual effects shot or is that not? And they’d have them all wrong,” says Landau.

Perhaps most important of all, Cameron has included the intriguing 2023 NatGeo special “Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron,” in which he took to a hypothermia lab in New Zealand with a team of scientists and two stunt performers to settle the question once and for all: Could Jack have fit on that floating door?

“I was tired of people banging on year after year,” says Cameron, who put Jack and Rose through every conceivable scenario in freezing temperatures to see if they both could have survived. “The funny thing is, people are still arguing about this 25 years later,” he says. “I guess that’s a good problem to have.”