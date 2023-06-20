Advertisement
Self-described misogynist Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking in Romania

Social media influencer Andrew Tate
Divisive social media personality Andrew Tate has been charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women.
(Vadim Ghirda / Associated Press)
Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania — 

Divisive social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, have been charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women, prosecutors in Romania said Tuesday.

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency said prosecutors filed the charges against the brothers, who are both British-U.S. dual citizens, along with two Romanian women.

In a statement, the agency said that the four defendants formed a criminal group in 2021 “in order to commit the crime of human trafficking” in Romania as well as the U.S. and Britain. It alleged that seven female victims were misled and transported to Romania, where they were sexually exploited and subjected to physical violence by the gang.

The Tate brothers and the two Romanian suspects were detained in late December in Romania’s capital, Bucharest. The brothers won an appeal March 31 to be moved from police custody to house arrest.

Tate, 36, is a professional kickboxer with millions of Twitter followers. He has resided in Romania since 2017, and was previously banned from various social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

He has repeatedly alleged that Romanian prosecutors have no evidence and that their case is a political conspiracy to silence him.

In this grab taken from video released by Observator Antena 1, Social Media personality Andrew Tate is led away by police, in the Ilfov area, north of Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Romanian news outlets are reporting that divisive social media personality Andrew Tate has been arrested on charges of human trafficking and rape. The reports say Tate and his brother Tristan were detained late Thursday. Romania’s anti-organized crime agency said two British citizens and two Romanians are accused of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape. (Observator Antena 1 via AP)

Prosecutors have ordered the confiscation of assets from the Tate brothers, including 15 luxury cars, luxury watches and about $3 million they held in cryptocurrency, the agency’s statement said.

On Tuesday, Andrew Tate’s spokesperson, Mateea Petrescu, said the brothers were prepared to “demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation.”

“Tate’s legal team [is] prepared to cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities, presenting all necessary evidence to exonerate the brothers and expose any misinterpretations or false accusations,” Petrescu said.

